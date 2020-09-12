Manheim Central vs Manheim Twp.-HS Football
Manheim Township head football coach Mark Evans talks with his players after a scrimmage against Manheim Central at Manheim Township High School, Friday September 11, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

Manheim Township hosted Manheim Central for a much-anticipated football scrimmage between two of the winningest programs in the Lancaster-Lebanon League on Friday night.

Here are a pair of video highlight posts from the scrimmage; the second video is longer, and features the entire second 20-minute half.

Here's more about the Township vs. Central scrimmage, including a photo gallery and a roundup:

