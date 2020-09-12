Manheim Township hosted Manheim Central for a much-anticipated football scrimmage between two of the winningest programs in the Lancaster-Lebanon League on Friday night.
Here are a pair of video highlight posts from the scrimmage; the second video is longer, and features the entire second 20-minute half.
Manheim Central at Manheim Township L-L League football scrimmage #LLfootball #LLsports https://t.co/ZLTLyMQ8fT— Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) September 11, 2020
More Manheim Central at Manheim Township scrimmage #LLfootball #LLsports https://t.co/FK89PZTVNX— Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) September 11, 2020
Here's more about the Township vs. Central scrimmage, including a photo gallery and a roundup:
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77