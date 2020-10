Based on a weather forecast of significant rain today in Lancaster County, the Lancaster-Lebanon League on Wednesday elected to shift the site and times of today’s scheduled field hockey semifinals.

The games will be instead be played as a doubleheader in the bubble at the Spooky Nook Sports complex. Lancaster Mennonite will play Penn Manor at 5 p.m., followed by Garden Spot vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at 7 p.m.