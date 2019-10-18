Lampeter-Strasburg used three first-half turnovers to spark its 40-13 victory over host Elizabethtown in a Section Two football game Friday.
Five different players found the end zone for the Pioneers on senior night for the Bears.
E-town got off to a good start with a 37-yard pass from Pat Gilhool to Cole Hitz on the first play of the game, but L-S responded by forcing and recovering a fumble two plays later.
The Pioneers used the duo of Bryan McKim and Alex Knapp to score from there on a nine-play, 66-yard drive, with Knapp crossing the goal line on a 15-yard run.
L-S took advantage of another fumble, this time on a strip-sack, to set up a 38-yard TD pass from Conner Nolt to Ian Herr late in the first quarter.
The Bears got on the board with a lengthy 12-play drive in the second quarter, ending in a 15-yard TD pass from Gilhool to Hitz.
L-S answered when Michael Del Grande picked off Gilhool's pass, which led to a TD from the 1 by Tim Martin on fourth-and-goal just before halftime.
Martin found the end zone again, this time from 16 yards out midway through the third. McKim did the same from 9 yards out in the fourth.
Gilhool and Hitz hooked up for the second time on a 6-yard TD afterward, but the Pioneers iced the game with Owen Fikkert's 5-yard score.
L-S (4-1 Section Two, 7-2 overall) will round out the regular season Friday at Cocalico, while E-town (1-4, 3-6) will finish up at Conestoga Valley.