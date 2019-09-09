The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the pairings for seven men's and seven women's Olympic qualifying series Monday morning, setting up the final chance for the U.S. women's field hockey team to earn a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Team USA will play FIH No. 9 India in a two-game series November 1-2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Times for the games have not yet been announced.
Qualifier pairings were determined by a drawing held at the FIH headquarters in Switzerland on Monday. Fourteen men's and 14 women's teams were each divided into four groups for selection. Currently ranked 13th in the world,Team USA faced possible matchups with India, Spain, Ireland or China.
FIH No. 7 Spain will face No. 11 Korea, No. 8 Ireland will play No. 15 Canada and No. 10 China will meet No. 12 Belgium. Other qualifier pairings include No. 2 Australia vs. No. 19 Russia, No. 4 Germany vs. No. 17 Italy and No. 5 Great Britain vs. No. 18 Chile.
The U.S. men's team did not earn a spot in the qualifiers.
The winners of each qualifier series earn berths at the 2020 Summer Games, which will be held in Tokyo July 25-August 7, with 12 men's and 12 women's teams competing.
Argentina, South Africa and Japan have already qualified both their men's and women's teams for the Summer Games. The Belgian and Australian men and the women of the Netherlands and New Zealand have also earned berths.
Team USA last faced India in pool play the 2018 World Cup in London. Coming in with an 0-1-1 record after a loss to Ireland and tying England, the U.S. needed a win to advance to the crossover round.
Margaux Paolino gave the Americans the lead, netting a rebound in the 11th minute. India rallied back, however, tying the game less than a minute into the third quarter. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, eliminating Team USA from competition.