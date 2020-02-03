Spooky Nook Sports will no longer be the "Home of Hockey."

The U.S. women's field hockey team will be relocating to a new training center, Spooky Nook and USA Field Hockey announced in a joint statement on Monday.

Team USA moved to Spooky Nook in 2013 and had a contract with the facility through 2028, but both sides have been in ongoing renegotiations in recent months. In a new amended agreement, Team USA will move its headquarters, but the Nook will continue to host a small number of events going forward.

“As the needs of the national team have grown over the years, USA Field Hockey's needs have changed, and we have jointly decided that the Nook may not be able to accommodate all of those needs moving forward," Spooky Nook founder Sam Beiler said via the release. "Spooky Nook’s roots are deep in the youth sports market, which means the highest demand for surface space is on evenings and over the weekends. This peak time demand has started to conflict with the needs of the USA Field Hockey national team. New pitches to support field hockey and other turf sports will be installed in 2020.”

The U.S. women have been based out of Spooky Nook for the past six years, christening their new facility with a four-game test series against Canada on the indoor, dome field in March 2014. Since then, the squad has hosted a number of international matches and a pair of major tournaments. In 2017, the Nook served as the site of the Pan American Cups — both the men's and women's tournaments — while last year, seven games of the inaugural International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League were played on the outdoor turf.

Issues arose at the end of the year, when a petition from unnamed members of both the U.S. women and men's field hockey teams appeared on Change.org. Among the issues cited was the condition of the playing surfaces at Spooky Nook. The outdoor pitch, which had been used for Team USA's Pro League games, failed to meet the latest FIH standards for competition.

USA Field Hockey announced it would play its Pro League home games at the University of North Carolina this year, which started with a 9-0 loss to FIH No. 1 the Netherlands last week.

Spooky Nook acknowledged the issues with the outdoor pitch and had agreed to replace the turf, which is still under warranty for five more years, and Team USA had been training at the Nook up until the game against the Netherlands. The team will play its next four Pro League games on the road, starting in Argentina February 7-8.

Opened in 2013, Spooky Nook Sports Complex features more than 700,000 square feet of indoor space in addition to 50 acres of outdoor facilities. USA Field Hockey leased about 10,000 square feet at the complex, including indoor and outdoor fields, a performance training center with weights and other work out equipment, a media room, locker rooms, lounges, a trainer's room and coaches offices, all of which are open to player and staff 24/7.

The Nook spent "millions" building out the area for Team USA, Spooky Nook Chief Operations Officer Jim Launer told LNP | LancasterOnline last month when the facility opened its doors to the media to discuss the claims made in the petition, which has 5,742 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

"We are very grateful to the Nook for all of their support over the years," USA Field Hockey CEO Simon Hoskins said in the release. "Back in 2013, we began a revolutionary new partnership with the Nook that provided great support to USA Field Hockey and our National Team. We are very appreciative for all the Nook has done, and we are happy that our relationship will continue in the future through the Nook's hosting of select USA Field Hockey events."