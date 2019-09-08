The U.S. women's field hockey team has one more chance to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and, on Monday morning, the squad will know who it has to beat to earn that berth.
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will hold a drawing on Monday to determine the pairings for seven Olympic qualifying series. Fourteen men's teams and 14 women's teams will be involved in the selection, which will be held at the FIH headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland and streamed live on the FIH Facebook page at 7 a.m. Eastern
The teams will be selected based on their most recent FIH rankings, with the higher of the two teams serving as host. The squads will then play a two-game series either October 25-27 or November 1-3, with the exact schedule to be announced after the pairing are determined.
Currently ranked 11th in the world, the U.S. women join Korea, Belgium, Canada, Italy, Chile and Russia as possible visiting teams. Australia, Germany, Great Britain, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland, India and China will serve as home teams.
The U.S. men's team will not be included in the drawing.
For the selections, the teams will be divided into four groups, with the squads in Pot 1 facing those in Pot 4 and Pot 2 teams taking on teams from Pot 3.
The U.S. women are in the third group with Korea, Belgium and Canada, setting them up for a showdown against Spain, Ireland, India or China. Group 1 teams Australia, Germany and Great Britain will be pitted against Italy, Chile and Russia.
Argentina, South Africa and Japan have already qualified both their men's and women's teams for the Summer Games. The Belgian and Australian men and the women of the Netherlands and New Zealand have also earned berths.
The U.S. women had a chance to qualify for the Olympics over the summer at the Pan American Games in Peru. After winning gold, and Olympic berths, at the previous two Games, Team USA took home bronze in 2019 with a 5-1 win over Chile. Erin Matson led the way with a hat trick.
Argentina won Pan Am gold with a 5-1 win over Canada.
The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo from July 25 to August 7, with 12 men's and 12 women's field hockey teams competing. Great Britain won gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Netherlands won silver and Germany took bronze, while Team USA finished fifth overall, tying their best finish at the Summer Games.