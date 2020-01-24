The U.S. women's field hockey team has arrived at the University of North Carolina. But, after so many changes within the program in the past year, the 20 athletes who will take the field at Karen Shelton Stadium might not be so familiar.
Here are five things you may not know about Team USA's Pro League roster:
Youth movement
It was hard to watch a Pro League game last year and not hear an announcer comment on the youth of the U.S. roster. Well, this year's team is even younger.
Five players will earn their first international caps, while the average age of Team USA is 24.
Mary Beth Barham and Ali Campbell are the oldest members of the squad at 28, with Barham set to turn 29 in the middle of the season.
Five players — Kealsie Robles, Kelee Lepage, Linnea Gonzales, Madison Maguire and Virginia Bramley — are just 22.
Speaking of announcers
Campbell found herself in just that position last season, calling all of Team USA's home games for the livestream.
After retiring in 2017 following four years and 31 caps, Campbell spent time as the assistant coach at Hershey High School before taking the same position at Millersville University in 2018. This past fall, she also did the broadcasts for the NCAA Division II field hockey Final Four, which was held at Millersville.
Laura Hurff also returns to the squad after a brief departure. The midfielder, who joined Team USA in 2018, left after 23 caps to play in Australia.
Season two
Hurff is one of 13 team members who will be competing in their second Pro League season.
Included in that group is Danielle Grega, who led the Americans with four goals last season. That total tied her for fifth overall in the nine-team league, just one above fellow returning teammate Lauren Moyer.
College allegiances
While four members of Team USA will be very familiar with playing at UNC from their college days in the Atlantic Coast Conference – including Tar Heels Moyer and Ashley Hoffman – the U.S. roster is dominated by former Big 10 players.
No school is more represented than Maryland, which boasts seven graduates on the squad in Anna Dessoye, Alyssa Parker, Carrie Hanks, Gonzales, Lepage, Campbell and Maguire.
Keeping it local
For the first time in nearly two decades, there won't be a player from the Lancaster-Lebanon League donning the red, white and blue, but Pennsylvania is still well represented.
Four former District Three standouts will take the field for Team USA, including Lower Dauphin graduate Bramley, who went on to play at Penn State. Also from the area are Karlie Heistand (Hamburg), Moyer (Central York) and Hoffman (Twin Valley).
Campbell (Boyertown) and Casey Umstead (Upper Perkiomen) represent PIAA District One, while Dessoye (Crestwood) and Grega (Wyoming Valley West) played in District Two.