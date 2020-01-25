Two months after their last game – and following some major off the field issues – the U.S. women's field hockey team is ready to put its focus back on the field.

Featuring a new coach and a roster of new faces, Team USA opens the 2020 FIH Pro League season Sunday at the University of North Carolina's Karen Shelton Stadium.

“The first part is sort of continuing to grow the culture that is USA Field Hockey, and we're going to look at what it means to be on this team and where this team is going,” said Caroline Nelson-Nichols, who will lead Team USA into action just a month after being named head coach.

“The second piece is performance. We need to perform in the Pro League. It's a high competition – we're going to get to play against some of the world's best and I think it's a very good test for where we are. I look at this as building the foundation for what U.S. hockey is going to look like moving forward, hopefully.”

FIH No. 13 Team USA struggled in the inaugural Pro League season, only accumulating seven points in 16 games. The Americans finished with three ties, beating Belgium 5-4 in a March shootout, and earning their lone win in a 3-1 May victory over China.

They'll get a clean slate this season, but face the same stiff competition – including the top six teams in the world. It all starts Sunday with defending World Cup and Pro League champion, and FIH No. 1 the Netherlands coming to UNC.

The game, which will be streamed by Bleacher Report Live, is scheduled for 2 p.m.

“Holland is consistently very, very good,” Nelson-Nichols said. “There's things that they do very well and as with every team, there's things that we think we can exploit. The really cool part in front of us is we get to test straight away against one of the best teams in the world, and I think the team's excited for that. You have to go toe-to-toe with the best to get better.”

The Netherlands showed its dominance last season, going 15-1 and accumulating 45 points to top the standings. After winning the Pro League title, Holland won its record 10th straight European championship and seems to be carrying that momentum forward.

The squad opened the Pro League season two weeks ago in China and swept the home team with 3-0 and 4-2 victories.

Holland's success is even more evident looking back at its history with Team USA.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Since 2013, the Dutch lead the series 10-1 and have outscored the U.S. 50-12. That includes last Pro League season, where they blanked the U.S. 5-0 at Wake Forest University in February before a 7-1 win in Holland.

Taylor West scored Team USA's lone goal in the April match, putting the Americans ahead in the sixth minute before the home team rallied back.

West is one of 13 members of Team USA's current 20-player roster returning for her second Pro League season. Also back are last year's leading scorers Danielle Grega, who was tied for fifth in the league with four goals, and Lauren Moyer (three).

The U.S. will need that group to step up in a big way to lead the young squad past the Netherlands.

“The youth perspective will help us in some ways and it's going to hurt us in other ways, but I think that's sport,” Nelson-Nichols said. “It's going to be about these guys recognizing that they are an incredibly strong group and will be able to step up and (compete) with every other country in the world. The power of this group continuing to come together and fight together is going to be huge for us as we move through the Pro League.”