Christmas came early for the U.S. women's field hockey team. This year's present, a new head coach.
Former national team member and two-time Olympian Caroline Nelson-Nichols will take over the squad, Team USA announced on Monday. She will replace Janneke Schopman, who led Team USA for three years before being relieved of her duties in November.
“I am honored and humbled to serve as the next head coach for the U.S. women’s national team," Nelson-Nichols said via a team release. "USA Field Hockey has given me so much as an athlete and I look forward to paying all of that forward. I am so thankful to (USA Field Hockey Executive Director Simon) Hoskins and the rest of the search committee for entrusting me with this opportunity. This program is incredibly special to me and I can’t wait to get started!"
Nelson-Nichols brings a background both as a player and a coach, and has spent time in the national team pipeline as a player, coach and member of the of the Board of Directors.
A Virginia native, Nelson-Nichols went to Old Dominion, playing midfield for two seasons before switching to defense as a junior. As a senior, she was named first team All-American and Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Defensive Player of the Year and CAA Player of the Year – the first time in conference history one player won both honors in the same season.
She was inducted into the ODU Hall of Fame in 2016.
Nelson-Nichols joined Team USA after graduating, earning her first of 165 international caps against the Netherlands in 2007. She competed at both the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Olympics and helped the squad finish fourth at the 2014 World Cup and win gold at the Champions Challenge before retiring later that year.
The now 35-year-old stayed connected to Team USA by working with the Futures program, serving as both the Regional Coaching Director and then a head coach at the National Futures Championship. She also stepped into the college coaching ranks, first as an assistant at the University of Iowa and most recently at Columbia University.
Nelson-Nichols spent eight years as part of the Lions' coaching staff, the last five as head coach. She accumulated 41 wins during her tenure, with Columbia finishing 7-9 this season.
In addition to stepping down from that position, Nelson-Nichols will resign from USA Field Hockey's Board of Directors, where she was named an athlete representative earlier this year.
“I am delighted that Caroline has been appointed as head coach,” Hoskins said via a team release. “She has represented and coached Team USA at every level and has developed key experiences over her time as a NCAA Division I head coach. She will bring great leadership to the team as we embark on the FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 season.”
Nelson-Nichols will make her coaching debut as FIH No. Team USA hosts No. 1 the Netherlands at the University of North Carolina on Friday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m.
The game marks the first of the 2020 FIH Pro League season. Team USA finished last in the league's inaugural season last year, earning just one regulation win and one shootout in 16 games.