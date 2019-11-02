After being held scoreless for more than 50 minutes of Friday's Olympic qualifying series opener, the U.S. women's field hockey team bounced back with four goals in the first half Saturday at Kalinga Stadium in India.
While Team USA powered its way to a 4-1 win led by a pair of goals from Amanda Magadan, it wasn't enough to claim a spot at the 2020 Olympics. The Americans split the two-game series with India, but a fourth-quarter goal from Eves' captain Rani Rampal clinched the 6-5 aggregate series victory.
That sends India to Tokyo for their second consecutive Summer Games, while the U.S. fails to qualify for the first time since 2004.
“I’m devastated,” U.S. coach Janneke Schopman said via a team release. “I thought we played really well today and we just weren’t lucky. In the end phase, the yellow card was harsh and it changed the game for us, but that’s hockey. I am very proud of them, as no one gave us a shot after yesterday.”
While Team USA was in control from the opening whistle in both matches, the Americans' play could not have differed. After struggling to finish opportunities on Friday, the U.S. scored on four of six shots in the first half on Saturday.
Captain Kat Sharkey had her strike on the opening corner saved and the U.S. couldn't corral the rebound, but Magadan made sure the squad's second attempt cracked the scoreboard.
FIH No. 13 Team USA went for the fake on a corner with just over 10 minutes left in the first quarter, instead sliding the ball left to Sharkey. With her shot flying toward the cage, Magadan slid in from the right side, redirecting the ball into the far corner to make it a 1-0 game.
Quick passing doubled the lead in the final two minutes as the U.S. worked the ball down the far sideline and Warwick graduate Alyssa Manley found Sharkey inside the circle.
No. 9 India got the first look in the second quarter, but had its advance halted by a U.S. stick. Instead, Team USA took the ball to the other end, where Sharkey worked into the circle and spun away from a defender to create a passing lane to Danielle Grega. Her shot bounded across the front of the goal where Alyssa Parker got the finishing touch with 10:33 on the clock.
India tried to answer with a corner two minutes later, but U.S. goalie Kelsey Bing saved the first attempt and kept the ball out despite a scramble in front of the cage.
A yellow card to India's Navneet Kaur gave Team USA another opening and Magadan capitalized with just under three minutes left in the half. The midfielder took a pass from Caitlin Van Sickle and spun away from a pair of defenders before firing off her back foot to make it a 4-0 game and tie the aggregate score at 5-5.
Had the score held until the final whistle, the Olympic berth would have been decided by a shootout. Instead, as Team USA struggled and was held without a shot, India went on the attack.
Bing saved another Eves corner to maintain the shutout in the third quarter, but India found the necessary goal in the fourth.
With 12 minutes to play, Manley was handed a yellow card and India took advantage of its extra player.
Bing saved the initial shot, but the U.S. defense struggled to clear the ball. It bounced out to Rampal, who lifted a shot into the back of the net to make it 4-1.
“The big learning point is to keep fighting,” Bing, who was named Player of the match, told the FIH after the game. “We didn't come out on the front foot in the third quarter yesterday and we had to come out on the front foot today, so that's a learning point. We have a really bright future. We are a young team and we showed that we can compete on this stage.”
