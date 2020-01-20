The U.S. women's field hockey team opens the second season of the FIH Pro League on Friday and now fans know who will be donning the red, white and blue during the six months of competition.
The 20-player roster, which was selected by newly appointed head coach Caroline Nelson-Nichols, was announced over the weekend before the team left Lancaster County for the University of North Carolina's Karen Shelton Stadium.
Team USA will host all eight of its home games at UNC, starting with a two games against FIH No. 1 the Netherlands on Friday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan.26. Both games will be played at 2 p.m. and streamed by Bleacher Report Live.
"We are incredibly excited to get underway with the 2020 FIH Hockey Pro League season,” Nelson-Nichols said via a team release. “The team has been training hard and the players are growing every day. With our opening match a week away, we look forward to final preparations before kicking off against The Netherlands."
The 2020 Pro League roster features 13 athletes who played in the inaugural season last year, but features even less experience than last years “young” squad. Following a number of retirements and veteran players stepping away from the program, this year's U.S. team includes just four players with more than 50 international caps.
A trio of midfielder lead the way with Amanda Magadan boasting 74 caps. Taylor West isn't far behind with 72 appearances, while Lauren Moyer has 72 caps. On the other side, five players – midfielders Karlie Heistand and Kelee Lepage, defenders Alexandra Hammel and Carrie Hanks and striker Madison Maguire – will earn their first caps during the season.
Nelson-Nichols' roster features 12 midfielders, five defenders, two goalies and just one striker.
Patrolling the midfield along with Magadan, West, Moyer, Heistand and Lepage will be Mary Beth Barham (2 caps), Virginia Bramley (2 caps), Anna Dessoye (54), Linnea Gonzales (28), Danielle Grega (28), Laura Hurff (23) and Alyssa Parker (41). Defenders include Hammel, Hanks, Ashley Hoffman (68), Ali Campbell (31) and Casey Umstead.
Maguire is the only striker currently on the roster, while Jess Jecko (10) and Kealsie Robles (8) will split time in goal.
Nelson-Nichols does have the option to add players to the roster over the course of the season, which could mean playing time for Donegal graduate Rachel Robinson. The midfielder, who is a junior at the University of Virginia, was added to the national team earlier this month but won't be cleared to play until the necessary NCAA paperwork goes through.
Currently ranked 13th in the world, Team USA will also host No. 10 China, No. 2 Australia and No. 4 Germany in the Pro League. The U.S. will be on the road to face No. 3 Argentina, No. 6 New Zealand, No. 12 Belgium and No. 5 Great Britain.
Unlike during the inaugural Pro League season, which used a home-and-away series format, one country will host both meetings between the two squads this year. The visiting team will host the series the following season.
Also changing this season is the discontinuation of the Grand Final, the four-team playoff to determine the league champion. This year's trophy will be given to the team with the most points and the end of the season.
Team USA struggled in the Pro League last year, only accumulating seven points in 16 games. The Americans finished with three ties, beating Belgium 5-4 in a March shootout, and earning their lone win in a 3-1 victory over China at Spooky Nook Sports in May.
2020 U.S. Women's Pro League Roster
Goalkeepers
Jess Jecko (2019 Pro League)
Kealsie Robles (2019 Pro League)
Defenders
Ali Campbell
Alexandra Hammel
Carrie Hanks
Ashley Hoffman (2019 Pro League)
Casey Umstead (2019 Pro League)
Midfielders
Mary Beth Barham (2019 Pro League)
Virginia Bramley
Anna Dessoye (2019 Pro League)
Linnea Gonzales (2019 Pro League)
Danielle Grega (2019 Pro League)
Karlie Heistand
Laura Hurff (2019 Pro League)
Kelee Lepage
Amanda Magadan (2019 Pro League)
Lauren Moyer (2019 Pro League)
Alyssa Parker (2019 Pro League)
Taylor West (2019 Pro League)
Striker
Madison Maguire