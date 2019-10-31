The Olympics may be nine months away, but USA Field Hockey's chances of making it to Tokyo all come down to this weekend.
The women's national team will be one of eight squads playing in Olympic qualifiers, trying to secure one of the final four berths at the 2020 Tokyo Games. For FIH No. 13 Team USA, that means a trip to Bhubaneswar, India, where the Americans will take on the ninth-ranked Eves.
Team USA and India will face off in a two-game series at Kalinga Stadium on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2. Both matches are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern and will be streamed by Bleacher Report Live.
“We're very excited that the qualifier has finally arrived,” U.S. captain Kat Sharkey told TeamUSA.org. “We've prepared for every possible scenario and have taken care of all the controllables off the field. We are very ready for the games and to battle on the field together to achieve our goal of qualifying for the Olympics.”
This marks the first year for the two-game format as a qualifier for the Olympics. The team with the highest aggregated score after the series – three points for a win, one for a tie – qualifies. In the event of a tie, the victory will go to the team with the better goal differential. If the squads are still tied, it will be decided by a shootout.
Previously, the winner of a six-team tournament would earn the Olympic berth, while the 2012 and 2016 FIH World League tournaments also provided a way into the Summer Games. In January, the FIH began the inaugural season of its Pro League, a nine-team, six month season, which replaced the World League tournaments.
Team USA qualified for the previous two Olympics by winning gold at the Pan American Games. This year, the U.S. finished third, forcing the squad into the qualifiers, while Argentina claimed the title. That win earned Las Leonas a spot in Tokyo where they will be joined by fellow continental champions the Netherlands, New Zealand and South Africa and host nation Japan.
Australia, China and Spain earned their spots at the Olympics with qualifier series wins last weekend over Russia, Belgium and Korea, respectively.
Leading the 20-player Team USA roster into India will be Sharkey, Caitlin Van Sickle and Warwick graduate Alyssa Manley, the program's three highest capped athletes. A pair of former Lancaster-Lebanon League standouts won't be making the trip as Donegal graduate Mackenzie Allessie prepares for the Big Ten tournament at Ohio State and Penn Manor graduate Jill Funk has yet to rejoin the team following the birth of her first child.
India isn't a new opponent for the U.S., with the squads having played five times in the last three years, including three meetings in 2016. They last faced off at the 2018 World Cup, where India rallied back to eliminate Team USA from competition.
Marguax Paolino gave the U.S. the lead on a rebound in the 11th minute, but India found the equalizer in the third quarter and the pool play game ended in a 1-1 draw.
The Americans won three of the previous four games, including a 4-1 victory in pool play at the 2017 Hockey World League Semifinals, where Team USA would eventually win gold, and a 3-0 win in pool play at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
“We need to make sure we’re maximizing every scoring opportunity we get,” Sharkey said. “We need to be aggressive and clinical in the attacking circle. On defense, we need to manage their skillful attackers. They have a lot of speed and skill, so we’ll need to disrupt the play without over-committing.”
A loss to India would mark the first time Team USA has not reached the Olympics since the 2004 Athens Games.
In addition to the USA-India series, this weekend's Olympic qualifiers include No. 5 Great Britain vs. No. 18 Chile, No. 4 Germany against No. 17 Italy and No. 8 Ireland vs. No. 15 Canada.
The 2020 Olympics will be held in Tokyo from Friday, July 29 to Sunday, Aug. 29.