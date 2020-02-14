Sectional tournament first nights are usually all about process. Like, who’s getting processed out of the championship bracket.
The pre-tournament seeding usually ensures that upsets will be a rarity.
Sure, there will be the garden-variety No. 5 seed beats No. 4 — as common as dirt in a garden because the gap between the two is often measured with a micrometer.
Friday night’s District Three Class 3A Section Two tournament at Hempfield had 11 of those minor upsets as well as two roof rockers.
Central Dauphin holds the lead, scoring 96.5 points while advancing 10 into Saturday morning’s semifinals.
Host Hempfield sits second, seven points back, with eight in the semis.
Lampeter-Strasburg (67, 5 in semis), Solanco (62, 6) and Penn Manor (59.5, 6) round out the top five teams.
Hempfield’s Braden Edwards got the 5-on-4 parade started at 106, pinning Palmyra’s Spencer Whitney in 3:56.
Warwick’s Owen Heffner scored early and often in a 13-3 major over Manheim Central’s Connor Beck at 113.
Manheim Township’s Micah Sams majored Milton Hershey’s Joey Roberto 10-1 at 120, dominating from neutral.
Solanco’s Joey Vandegriff cradled up McCaskey’s Jose Tirado in just 1:14 at 132.
Hempfield’s Joel Dionne topped Roman Hall of Palmyra 6-5 at 152. L-S’s Bradey Cunningham blanked Elizabethtown’s Cole Rice 6-0 at 160.
L-S’s Logan Davidson worked his cradles for a 6-2 victory over Warwick’s David Hnasko at 182.
Manheim’s Brett Barbush bested L-S’s Parker Owens 3-1 at 195 — a reversal of Owens’ 3-2 victory in the league tournament.
Hempfield’s Gordie Hoover swamped McCaskey’s Kyler Rodriguez at 220, teching him in 5:03, 17-0.
And CD’s Nathaniel Mosey controlled Solanco’s Nate Neuhauser 5-1 at 285.
The real fireworks came at 138, where Penn Manor’s Owen Rohrer, a three-time medalist and, nominally, the No. 7 seed, pinned Solanco’s second-seeded Ronnie Fulton in 3:55.
Rohrer countered Fulton’s early takedown try, hitting a five-point move to take the lead.
“I felt it coming so I dropped my weight and kind of put him in a half,” Rohrer said.
Fulton reversed out near the end of the period and Rohrer reversed to start the second period.
Fulton escaped and Rohrer shot in on a duck under, changing off to a single.
“I only wrestled him in summer camp, so I never really got to feel what style he was,” said Rohrer.
“One thing I did know about him was he’s very ‘funky,’ so I expected everything when it comes to rolling around.”
Fulton tried to funk out of single, Rohrer adjusted and as they scrambled, Rohrer got a headlock. The fall came shortly thereafter.
At 145, Hempfield freshman Kam Fickes, also a No. 7 seed, edged Elizabethtown’s Bobby Walters 3-2.
“My game plan was to just dig in my underhooks and catch him slipping,” Fickes said.
After a scoreless first period, Fickes chose bottom to start the second.
“When I stood up, he kept his hands locked, so I dropped to get a locked hands call.”
Fickes got the penalty point, added an escape and a stall point to lead 3-0 after two. Walters got an escape and stall point in the third, but got no closer.
There was one more upset, of sorts, when Manheim Central’s sixth-seeded Brandon Kheuangthirath advanced at 126.
His opponent, third seed Ayden Bertoldi of Hershey — last year’s 106-pound champion — withdrew from the tournament after falling ill.