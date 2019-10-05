With the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer tournament scheduled to begin with quarterfinals Oct. 12, the league's teams look to lock down berths on the bracket in the final week of league games.
Because it's an odd-numbered year, the quarterfinal matchups, set to take place at sites to be determined, are as follows:
Section One champion vs. Section Three runner-up
Section Four champion vs. Section Two runner-up
Section Two champion vs. Section Four runner-up
Section Three champion vs. Section One runner-up
Winners advance to league semifinals scheduled for Oct. 15, where they'll play for a spot in the Oct. 17 final.
Teams receive three standings points for a win and one point for a tie. If two or more teams finish the season tied for first place, they will be considered co-champions. However, for the purpose of league-playoff seeding, if two teams are tied atop the section standings the tie-breaking criteria are as follows:
a) Head to head
b) Goal differential in head to head games (up to three goals per game)
c) Number of section wins
d) Goal differential in section games (up to three goals per game)
e) District Three power ranking
f) Coin flip
If multiple teams are tied for first or second place, the tie-breaker will be the head-to-head points among the teams that finish tied, followed by the criteria listed above.
With that in mind, here's a look at where teams stand heading into the final league games.
L-L League Boys Soccer: Updated Standings
SECTION ONE
The title race: Manheim Township's 2-1 come-from-behind win over Warwick Friday gave the Blue Streaks (7-1-0) a one-game lead over the Warriors (6-2-0) in the race for the section title with two games remaining. In the event of a first-place tie, the two teams would need to use goal differential in section games to determine the higher seed in the league tournament. Through eight section games, Manheim Township has a plus-12 goal differential while Warwick had a goal differential of plus-eight.
The playoff push: Manheim Township already clinched a berth in the league tournament. If Warwick wins one of its final two games or ties both, the Warriors would have their league-tournament reservations secured. Penn Manor (4-3-1) and Hempfield (4-3-1) are the other teams still in contention. Hempfield owns the tiebreaker against Penn Manor with a win and a tie in two games against the Comets.
Games to watch: Hempfield hosts Warwick Monday night at 8 while Penn Manor welcomes Conestoga Valley at 7.
SECTION TWO
The title race: McCaskey (7-1-0) controls its own destiny in the hunt for a section title. The Red Tornado have a lead over Elizabethtown (5-2-1) and Lampeter-Strasburg (5-3-0), who are still in contention.
The playoff push: Because Elizabethtown and Lampeter-Strasburg face each other, no result would knock McCaskey out of the top two, so the Red Tornado have, at the least, a berth in the league tournament.
Game to watch: The showdown between the Pioneers and the Bears is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Monday in Elizabethtown. If Elizabethtown wins, the Bears can clinch a league-tournament berth with a win.
SECTION THREE
The title race: Cocalico's 2-0 win over Lancaster Mennonite Friday gave the Eagles (8-1-0) a one-game lead over the Blazers (7-2-0) for first place in the section with one section game left for both teams.
The playoff push: Both teams have clinched league-playoff berths. Cocalico's second goal Friday gave the Eagles a goal-differential edge in a possible tiebreaker for tournament seeding if the two teams tie for first place. They split the two-game season series with each other.
Game to watch: Cocalico can win the Section Three title outright for the second straight year with a win or a tie at Octorara in a game scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
SECTION FOUR
The title race: Pequea Valley clinched its second straight section title with a 1-0 win over Lancaster Country Day Friday. The Braves (11-0-0) have won their last 17 Section Four games going back to last year.
The playoff push: Lancaster Catholic clinched the No. 2 seed from Section Four Friday with a 4-0 win over Lebanon. The Crusaders (8-1-1) were also section runners-up last year.
Game to watch: Lancaster Catholic and Pequea Valley are scheduled to face off Wednesday in Kinzers at 7 p.m.