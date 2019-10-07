Two Lancaster-Lebanon League boys soccer teams clinched section titles Monday, as Manheim Township and McCaskey reached regality with wins. With one section race still to be finalized and a few league-playoff spots to be filled before Saturday's quarterfinal, here's an updated look at the L-L League playoff picture.
L-L PLAYOFF FORMAT
Because it's an odd-numbered year, the quarterfinal matchups, at sites and times to be determined, are as follows:
Section One champion vs. Section Three runner-up
Section Four champion vs. Section Two runner-up
Section Two champion vs. Section Four runner-up
Section Three champion vs. Section One runner-up
Winners advance to league semifinals scheduled for Oct. 15, where they'll play for a spot in the Oct. 17 final.
TIEBREAKERS FOR SEEDING
If two or more teams finish the season tied for first place, they will be considered co-champions. However, for the purpose of league-playoff seeding, if two teams are tied atop the section standings the tie-breaking criteria are as follows:
a) Head to head
b) Goal differential in head to head games (up to three goals per game)
c) Number of section wins
d) Goal differential in section games (up to three goals per game)
e) District Three power ranking
f) Coin flip
If multiple teams are tied for first or second place, the tie-breaker will be the head-to-head points among the teams that finish tied, followed by the criteria listed above.
With that in mind, here's a look at where teams stand after Monday.
L-L League Boys Soccer: Updated Standings
SECTION ONE
What we know: After sharing the Section One title with Warwick last year Manheim Township clinched this year's section title outright Monday with a 6-2 win over Cedar Crest. Colton Pierson, Liam Wright and Moses Beers scored two goals each in the clincher for the Blue Streaks (7-1-0 Section One, 9-3-1 overall), who got an assist from Hempfield, as the Black Knights knocked Warwick out of title contention with a 3-0 win on Senior Night.
To be determined: Despite the loss, the Warriors (6-3-0) finished the night in second place, just ahead of the Black Knights (5-3-1). The Warriors can clinch second place and Section One's No. 2 seed in the league playoffs with a win or a tie against Cedar Crest Wednesday (7 p.m.) or a Hempfield tie or loss at Conestoga Valley Wednesday (4 p.m.). If they finish in a second-place tie, Hempfield would own the tiebreaker. The two teams split their head-to-head matchups and with each team winning by three goals or more. They would need to have the same number of section wins to finish in a tie for second place, so the next tiebreaker would go to Hempfield, which has a plus-seven goal differential in section games to Warwick's plus-five.
SECTION TWO
What we know: McCaskey defeated Ephrata Monday, 3-2 in overtime, to clinch its first section title since 1994. Peter Chol scored two goals, including the golden goal, to reel in the title for the Red Tornado (8-1-0 Section Two, 14-2-0 overall).
To be determined: Lampeter-Strasburg leapfrogged Elizabethtown to take over second place in the section with a 1-0 head-to-head win between the two teams in E-town Monday. Luke Kelly scored in the second minute, and Colin Reinacher made five saves in goal for the shutout. Because they swept the two-game season series with Elizabethtown, the Pioneers (6-3-0, 11-4-1) would have the tiebreaker over the Bears (5-3-1, 8-6-1) if the two teams would finish in a tie for second place. L-S can capture second place and a berth in the league tournament with a win or tie at home against Ephrata Wednesday (7 p.m.). They would also clinch with an Elizabethtown tie or loss at home against Manheim Central Thursday (4:15 p.m.).
SECTION THREE
What we know: Cocalico and Lancaster Mennonite reserved spots in the league tournament. The Eagles (8-1-0 Section Three, 10-4-1 overall) have the No. 1 seed because of the goal differential in head-to-head games while the Blazers (7-2-0, 9-4-1) own the section's No. 2 seed.
To be determined: Cocalico can clinch a second straight section title Tuesday with a win or a tie at Octorara (7 p.m.) or a Lancaster Mennontie loss or tie at home against Elco (7 p.m.).
SECTION FOUR
What we know: Pequea Valley is the Section Four champion and the section's No. 1 seed in the league tournament. The Braves (11-0-0, 14-3-0) earned their second straight section title. Lancaster Catholic is locked into a second-place finish and the No. 2 seed for the second straight year.
To be determined: The Crusaders (8-2-1, 11-4-2) can avenge a 3-0 loss to Pequea Valley when they visit the Braves in a regular-season finale scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.