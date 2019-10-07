Heading into the final week of the regular season, 12 Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey teams are poised to advance to the postseason, according to the District Three power rankings as of Monday morning.
While the number of local qualifiers remains the same, there have been a number of changes in the rankings over the last week, both locally and across the district.
Penn Manor and Northern Lebanon boast the area's highest seed, checking in at No. 4 in Class 3A and Class 1A, respectively. L-L League Section Two currently has the highest number of teams with five on the verge of the postseason.
Teams have until Wednesday, Oct. 16 for games to count toward the rankings, with the first round of districts currently scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 23. The district championships will be held at Milton Hershey's Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, starting with the Class 1A final at 1 p.m.
Here's a look at where area teams currently stand. View the full updated power rankings here.
Class 3A
Number of qualifiers: 12 (Top 11 teams from the power rankings, plus the District Six champion)
Top team: Wilson (record: 16-0, rating: 0.805396)
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 4 Penn Manor (12-3, 0.723215), No. 7 Conestoga Valley (12-3, 0.702876), No. 9 Manheim Township (10-6, 0.666551), No. 11 Warwick (7-6, 0.616696).
Local teams on the outside: No. 18 Hempfield (5-10, 0.491405), No. 19 McCaskey (4-10, 0.390930), No. 21 Cedar Crest (1-15, 0.330931), No. 24 Lebanon (1-10-2, 0.260832).
Since last week: CV, Manheim Township, McCaskey and Cedar Crest each moved up a spot.
Qualifiers advancing to the PIAA tournament: 4
Class 2A
Number of qualifiers: 16
Top team: Palmyra (record: 13-3, rating: 0.756085)
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 7 Lampeter-Strasburg (10-3-1, 0.641194), No. 8 Manheim Central (10-4-1, 0.639805), No. 9 Donegal (10-4, 0.626169), No. 14 Cocalico (8-7, 0.518758), No. 15 Garden Spot (8-7, 0.510556).
Local teams on the outside: No. 20 Ephrata (5-11, 0.459146), No. 23 Elizabethtown (5-10, 0.428828).No. 25 Solanco (4-11, 0.396405).
Since last week: Palmyra took over the top seed from East Pennsboro; Donegal moved up one spot, while Cocalico dropped one spot; Garden Spot jumped up two places to move into the playoff window; Ephrata fell four spots, moving the Mounts out of the playoff picture; E-town climbed two spots, while Solanco dropped one spot.
Qualifiers advancing to the PIAA tournament: 6
Class 1A
Number of qualifiers: 14
Top team: Bermudian Springs (record: 14-1, rating: 0.734689)
Local teams in the playoff window: No. 4 Northern Lebanon (14-0-1 0.707061), No. 9 Annville-Cleona (8-1-3, 0.585693), No. 13 Elco (8-3-1, 0.552611).
Local teams on the outside: No. 15 Lancaster Mennonite (7-6, 0.473246), No. 22 Lancaster Country Day (5-8-1, 0.368230), No. 23 Octorara (5-11, 0.367315), No. 26 Lancaster Catholic (3-12, 0.305295).
Since last week: Bermudian Springs overtook Greenwood for the No. 1 seed; Annville-Cleona fell two spots and Elco dropped three spots; Octorara fell two spots, while Lancaster Catholic lost one spot.
Qualifiers advancing to the PIAA tournament: 5