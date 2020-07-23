A Penn State University athlete has tested positive for the coronavirus, Penn State Athletics confirmed Thursday.

WPSU, the campus radio/TV station, broke the news Thursday that the state Dept. of Health had reported a positive test result Wednesday in the 16802 zip code, which is the zip code for Penn State’s University Park campus.

The athlete was not identified.

Other than athletes, Penn State students are not yet officially on campus and undergoing testing.

Penn State has been reporting testing results bi-weekly since athletes returned to campus for voluntary workouts, starting with 75 football players who reported back June 8.

As of the most recent report, July 10, 178 athletes had been tested with no positive results. The next report is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29.

“Wednesday’s positive report for the 16802 zip code is the first positive report involving an Intercollegiate Athletics student-athlete,’’ a university statement said.

The statement said that individuals who test positive will be put into isolation for 14 days and then retested.

“In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic,’’ the statement said.