Cedar Crest’s bowlers continued to have success in the 2019-20 season, but there was certainly some unfinished business.

With restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic putting sports on hold in March, the Falcons were unable to defend three state titles.

Kolby Bennett was looking to record his third straight Pennsylvania State High School Bowling Championships boys title. While 2018-19 girls champion Paige Boyd did not qualify for the state tournament, both she and Bennett were looking to add another team crown.

Another key member of that team was Darren Zombro III, and the junior, who is the defending Lancaster-Lebanon League boys champion and league MVP, returns in 2021. Zombro gives the Falcons another chance at state hardware, something the Lancaster-Lebanon League has been prolific at over the years.

With that in mind, here are four things to watch in the upcoming L-L bowling season.

The usual suspects

Section One champion Cedar Crest dominated in Sections One-Two competition last season with an 83-8 record and went on to defeat Northern Lebanon 2-0 to win the league tournament title.

But there were certainly other stellar performers in the L-L, and that should again be the case this season.

Northern Lebanon topped Section Four, matching Cedar Crest’s record, while Cocalico, in Section Three, was just a point back at 82-9. Those three teams should all be strong again.

Along with Zombro, who was second in the league with a 230 average (Lebanon’s Zach Trimmer, at 231, has graduated), Jadelyn Swisher (197 average) returns from last year’s starting lineup. Cedar Crest coach Joey Leal said he feels his team should again be a state contender.

No other team was very close to the Falcons’ record in Sections One-Two, with Penn Manor next-best at 69-22. The Section One Comets, who include three straight team championships from 2016-18 on their resume, will be led by returning state qualifier Derek Warfel (191).

“With three solid returning starters from last year, I am very confident for this year,” Penn Manor coach Chris Vital said.

Northern Lebanon lost half of the brother-sister combo of Ambrose and Aliza Shirk. Ambrose, who averaged 215 and was the District Three boys runner-up, has graduated, but Aliza returns as the defending L-L girls champion, an Eastern Regional quarterfinalist and a state qualifier. She led Section Four with a 218 average. Fred Staley (193) is another returning starter, and coach Scott Shirk is expecting help from others, including freshman Morgan Kline, who won the Storm Youth Championships in Wichita, Kansas, in 2019.

Cocalico will also be without half of a noted sibling tandem. Tyrus Current, second in Sections Three-Four with a 222 average, has graduated, but brother Tristan (211) is back, along with Alexis Miller (188).

Also among the top teams were Section Two winner Elizabethtown (65-26) and runner-up Warwick (61-30).

The Bears return three starters in Daniel Eberle (192), Alaina Telenko (197) and Eryn Moore (194), who all reached the stepladder finals of the L-L tournament. Eberle ended up losing to Zombro 184-160 for the title. Moore finished third in the District Three Championships.

Warwick will be led by returning Section Two all-star Tyler Miller (213).

Garden Spot, at 72-16 in Section Three, could also be a contender, with the return of Trevor Courtney, the Section Three MVP who was third in the league with a 225 average.

Virus challenges

After the cancellation of last year’s state tournament, the coronavirus pandemic restrictions have also altered the start of this season.

The season had already been pushed back from its Dec. 11 start and was further delayed by Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown orders. Those restrictions expire Monday, Jan. 4. Matches that had been scheduled for this coming week have been moved to Feb. 8-12, leaving the first scheduled matches on Jan. 12. The adjusted schedule has teams competing only within their own sections.

Also, this year’s postseason tournaments — L-L, district, regional and state — will go on with reduced numbers of participants. And as with many of the other winter sports, bowlers will be required to wear masks.

Returning stars

Several L-L bowlers who earned L-L all-star selection last year are returning.

Section One: Zombro; Drew Jaquith (204), Manheim Township.

Section Two: Miller; Zach Wentzel (213), Elizabethtown; Robbie Jack (210), Conestoga Valley.

Section Three: Courtney; Tristan Current.

Section Four: Aliza Shirk; Staley.

Returning bowlers who reached the L-L stepladder finals include:

Boys: Zombro, champion; Eberle, finalist; Tristan Current, semifinalist; Courtney, second round; Jack, first round (also District Three quarterfinalist).

Girls: Rhiannon Kott, Manheim Township, second round; Alexis Miller, second round; Haley Jack, Conestoga Valley, first round.

Mark your calendars

Here are some dates to note for this season, all of which are subject to change, given the pandemic:

Feb. 17: L-L League team championships, Rocky Springs.

Feb. 18: L-L League girls singles championships, Palmyra Bowling.

Feb. 19: L-L League boys singles championships, Leisure Lanes.

Feb. 27: District Three Championships, Hiester Lanes, Reading.

March 5-6: Eastern Regional Championships, 222 Dutch Lanes and Leisure Lanes.

March 19-20: Pennsylvania State High School Championships, tentatively in Pittsburgh.