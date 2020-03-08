There was a time, in the Joe Paterno Era, when strength training for Penn State’s football program consisted largely of circuit training on machines - one set to failure per machine, followed immediately by the same thing on the next machine, and so on.

When Bill O’Brien visited the weight room in the Lasch Football Building in 2012, he thought, “it looks like a Bally’s.’’

That outdated model has long since been replaced, under O’Brien and James Franklin, with explosive powerlifting and hard poundage numbers that allow for endless competition.

Since player development is such a important piece of college football’s whole, and since raw, athletic “measurables,’’ are such an important piece of that piece, there may not be a more important member of Franklin’s staff than strength coach Dwight Galt, whose formal title is assistant athletic director in charge of performance enhancement.

Galt showed off last week what he has enhanced this winter, when the media was invited to the weight room to witness the last session of winter conditioning, also known as “max day.’’

It has, apparently, been a good winter.

Consider running back Journey Brown, who culminated a late-season surge last year by running for a Cotton Bowl-record 202 yards in the Nittany Lions defeat of Memphis in Dallas.

Brown was not an elite recruit out of Meadville, but he was always fast, having set a meet record in winning the 100-meter dash in the PIAA track meet as a high school senior.

Brown is now faster, even though he’s 11 pounds heavier. His best 40 yard-dash time is 4.29, compared to Saquon Barkley's 4.33. More impressively, Brown is now bench-pressing 395 pounds and squatting 500.

If you don’t know weightlifting, take our word for it. For a 5-11, 211-pound human, that’s ridiculous.

“When Saquon came in, after six months, his bench went up like 70 pounds. Journey’s more old-fashioned,” Galt said Wednesday.

“He’s just been punching the clock every week, every month, for almost three years here. It’s been much more methodical.”

Sean Clifford, Penn State’s starting quarterback, played through injuries late last season and seemed to lose effectiveness as a drop-back passer but also as a runner, and Penn State’s offense demands both from QBs.

Wednesday, Galt said of Clifford and his backup, Will Levis, “Right now, I got them exactly where I want them. They tested for the last time in their careers this week. They’re both strong as oxes.”

Levis, listed at 6-3 230 last season, is clearly bigger now. He resembles Tim Tebow. Clifford has benched 350. Levis did 340 in the power clean (taking a barbell from the floor to a “racked,’’ position on the front shoulders/upper chest in one explosive movement).

The athleticism rivalry between linebackers and genetic lottery-winners Micah Parsons and Jayson Owen was on hold this winter as Oweh dealt with shoulder issues. But Parsons set a program lower-clean record for LBs with 375 this winter. Oweh is 6-5, 258 pounds, has a 37-inch vertical leap and has run a 4.33 40.

Again, that’s ridiculous.

More numbers: DT Antonio Shelton benched 475, most ever for a defensive lineman. OL Will Fries did three sets of 405-pound squats. TE Pat Freiermuth has benched 380, power-cleaned 350 and squatted 540.

The top-ranked true-freshman WR, Ke’Andre Lambert, came in weighing just 175 pounds. He’s increased his bench 50 pounds, to 280, in less than two months. DE Adisa Isaac, a sophomore who weighed 205 in 2018, is now at 257. Like Lambert, he might have to help this year.

Could one write a similar piece, with similar numbers, about Clemson or Alabama or Ohio State? Sure, but Penn State is trying to beat those monsters without quite, at least for now, recruiting at their level.

Dwight Galt bridges the gap.