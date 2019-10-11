No way anybody saw this coming. Right?
Manheim Township jumped to a 14-0 lead four minutes in, led 21-0 after a quarter of play, and went on to demolish once-beaten Cedar Crest 62-0 Friday night in Neffsville.
The homecoming rout maintained the Blue Streaks’ unblemished record at 4-0 in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League and 8-0 overall, and did nothing to harm their No. 1 status in the District Three Class 6A power ratings.
Cedar Crest, at No. 4 in 6A coming in, fell to 3-2, 6-2, and, coach Rob Wildasin observed, “That’s one of the best high school football teams I maybe have ever seen.”
“That’s a heck of a compliment,” Streaks' coach Mark Evans said. “I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet.”
Which is a scary thought.
“We clicked on all cylinders, capitalized on some key turnovers,” Evans said. “We have to stay humble and we have to stay hungry."
The Streaks came out ravenous as Anthony Ivey fielded the opening kickoff at Township's 9, broke contain at the 30 and jetted down the left side 90 yards before he was tripped up at the 1.
“I just saw a little crease, and an opening,” Ivey said. “I took it and had one guy to beat.”
“It makes it very easy on the offense,” Streaks' QB Harrison Kirk said of taking the first offensive snap of the game at the Falcons’ 1.
Kirk plunged in from there two plays later, and, following a short Falcons' punt, Bryce Casey bolted 49 yards to Cedar Crest's 3.
On fourth-and-goal from the 1, Kirk again plowed in.
“We have to punch that in a little sooner,” Kirk said.
On the first play of the Streaks’ third series, Kirk wove his way through the secondary for 35 yards, then broke a 24-yard run to Cedar Crest's 10. Jaden Floyd scored from the 2.
On the next series, Kirk connected with Mickey Stokes for a 46-yard TD, and Matt Mikulka's interception — the first of four for Township this night — set up Jackson Wright’s 27-yard field goal.
“We’ve been kind of snake-bit on interceptions,” Evans said. “We’d get hit in the hands and drop them.”
Cade Clancy’s 12-yard TD run made it 38-0, and Jon Engel made it a 45-0 game at the half, returning an interception 51 yards to the house.
Taking the second half off, the starters watched as Brett Benjamin scored on a 3-yard run, Isaiah Jones broke a 43-yard TD run, and Wright converted a 25-yard field goal.
“It shows we have a lot of depth, that our ‘twos’ and ‘threes’ came in, finished the job and kept the donut on the scoreboard,” said Kirk, who finished 4 for 6 for 79 yards and a score, and ran five times for 58 yards and two scores.
The defense did its job as well, hawking the four interceptions, forcing three fumbles, recovering one, and holding the Falcons to zero or negative yardage on 17 of their 29 running plays.
Cedar Crest finished with 61 yards of total offense on 46 offensive plays.
On six fewer snaps — Township, which heads into town Friday to face McCaskey — amassed 327 yards.