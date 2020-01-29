He conquered the 800-meter run in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, in District Three, at the state level and in the national championships last spring.
This winter, Tyler Shue is preparing for his first taste of international competition.
Shue, an Ephrata senior and a Penn State commit, has been selected to run the 800 in Sunday's indoor track and field meet at the Reykjavik International Games in Iceland.
The National Scholastic Athletics Foundation, which organizes the New Balance Nationals indoor and outdoor meets, assembled a team of 12 prep athletes to represent the United States at the Reykjavik Games. The roster also includes Northern York's Marlee Starliper, an entrant in the girls 800.
"My friends would always make jokes about going to the Olympics," Shue said, "but I never took it too seriously. But then (Team NSAF) got in contact with me, and then I started to change my thinking process about the whole thing. That's a long-term goal I'm starting to develop."
National champion
After winning Pennsylvania's indoor 800-meter title last February, Shue rode a spring and summer surge into higher levels of competition. He helped the Mountaineers claim their first Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two title since 1989 in the regular season before galloping through an individual gauntlet in the postseason. In both the L-L League and District Three championships, Shue took on talented fields in the middle-distance events, winning the 800 at both meets after a pair of second-place finishes to Manheim Township's Evan Dorenkamp in the 1,600.
Ephrata's Tyler Shue holds off Manheim Township's Evan Dorenkamp in the District Three Class 3A 800. Shue gets the gold at 1:56.16. pic.twitter.com/cYoBLOdjYt— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) May 18, 2019
"It takes a lot out of you," he said, "running multiple events. States was the first race where I was actually fresh for the 800, so that was a huge confidence boost, knowing I could go out when my legs were still a full 100 percent."
Shue's 100-percent legs carried him to a wire-to-wire win in the PIAA Class 3A preliminary heat. The next day, they carried him to a state title. After striking state silver as a sophomore, Shue the junior stormed to an early lead in the championship race and kept pushing. He finished in 1:51.55, almost two seconds ahead of Council Rock North seniors Jake Boyd (1:53.42) and Collin Ochs (1:53.68) and almost four seconds ahead of his season's previous-best time without a competitive push to the finish line.
"That kind of opened my eyes a lot," Shue said, "knowing that I could run a 1:51 solo. Going into nationals, if I could be in a pack going around that pace, I could probably go even faster with the competition."
They couldn't catch Tyler Shue in the PIAA Class 3A 800-meter run prelims. He gets out in front and wins in 1:56.09. pic.twitter.com/vGLROF0XBJ— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) May 24, 2019
At the New Balance Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina, Shue's June 16 championship race played out as planned. He surged ahead in the second half of the race to a personal-record time of 1:50.39, ahead of New Jersey's Luis Peralta (1:51.09) and Rhode Island's Conor Murphy (1:51.30).
"Once I won nationals," Shue said, "it was a huge confidence boost. I knew I could compete with the top guys, not only in the state, but now the nation. That opened a lot of windows for me, like the trip to Iceland. It helped even more with getting accepted to Penn State."
Looking ahead
Shue, who finished his high school soccer career in the fall, chose Penn State over Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Georgetown and Pitt after an official visit to State College in October. Dorenkamp, who won the PIAA's Class 3A 1,600 title before graduating from Manheim Township and settling in at Penn State, showed him around.
"They were the first team to actually take notice of what I can do," Shue said of the Nittany Lions. "That was a huge factor in choosing them."
Shue plans to study business in college, pursuing finance or accounting. In the meantime, he has his sights set on an 800 time below 1:50, a state-championship repeat and another trip to nationals, all while growing into a role as one of the Mountaineers' senior leaders.
"He has become a teacher to our younger athletes," said Matt White, Ephrata's head coach. "He really has taken some of our younger athletes under his wing and said, 'This is what it takes to compete at a high level.'"
When Shue was a younger athlete, group of Ephrata upperclassmen — Zach Lefever, AJ Morales, Tanyon Loose and Andrew Foster — helped Shue reach his higher levels in the early stages of his track career.
Ephrata's Tyler Shue, Tanyon Loose, Andrew Foster and AJ Morales crush their school record and finish third in the state (7:47.30) during their last 4x800 together. pic.twitter.com/efWBoBs9ri— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) May 26, 2018
"Without Zach, AJ, Tanyon and Andrew, I don't think I'd be anywhere near where I am now," Shue said. "Even in workouts, they'd always push me to be better."
That push propelled Shue to success at the local, state and national levels and earned him a chance to compete internationally. He didn't believe, at first, the email from the NSAF in November that invited him to an all-expense-paid weekend trip to compete in Iceland, but after some vetting and verifying, he expedited a passport. Shue's flight out is scheduled for Friday with a return trip scheduled for Monday. He looks forward to seeing the northern lights and doesn't mind missing the Super Bowl.
"I'm a Steelers fan," he said, "so it doesn't really matter to me at this point."