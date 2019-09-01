In his time, Ty Cobb was, simultaneously, one of the most reviled and revered players in major league baseball.
Reviled for his aggressive, take-no-prisoners, burning desire to win, no matter the cost.
Revered because he was, simply, one of the best players of his era.
Witness his induction as a member of the inaugural class of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, in 1936, coming within four votes of being a unanimous selection.
Nearly 60 years after his death in 1961, Cobb will be the focus of the 2019 Hospice & Community Care’s Labor Day Sports Auction as two rare Ty Cobb baseball cards will be available for bid Monday, Sept. 2, at the Solanco Fairgrounds.
Since its inception, the sports auction has raised over $400,000 for Hospice and Community Care, and each year sets new records for money raised.
With the Cobb cards headlining the show, this year should be no exception.
The cards, a 1909-11 T206 and a 1911 T205, were part of the collection of the late Amos F. Miller, a collection that was thought to have been completely emptied following Miller’s passing in 2017.
Unbeknownst to his family, Miller had secured his most prized collectibles, his Ty Cobb cards, in a safe deposit box.
Discovering the existence of the cards, Miller’s step daughter Jill Harsh, a 31-year volunteer with Hospice, knew they would find an appreciative audience at the auction.
The Cobb cards, just two of over 900 items up for live and silent bid, are set for auction at noon, while the sports auction itself begins at 8:30 a.m.
Among the multitude of items are 14 individual golf packages, three tickets to the 2019-2020 Philadelphia 76ers, with parking pass; four tickets to the Baltimore Orioles in May or June 2020; two tickets for the Hershey Bears; two tickets to the Pittsburgh Pirates for the 2019 season with shirt, commemorative plate, autographed photo of Francisco Cervelli and beach towel.
There are autographed baseballs, footballs, basketballs, cards, jerseys, photographs and helmets, as well as non-autographed jerseys, photos, programs, bobbleheads, gloves, holiday ornaments, NASCAR memorabilia and much more.
Among the autographed items are a football signed by Chicago Bears head coach and Manheim Central alum Matt Nagy.
There are baseball spikes signed by Lancaster Catholic grad and San Diego Padres outfielder Travis Jankowski, a ball and bat signed by Manheim Township grad and Kansas City Royal catcher Cam Gallagher, and a football signed by McCaskey grad and Dallas Cowboy running back Doug Dennison.
Also, there is the bat used by former Phillies shortstop Steve Jeltz when he homered from both sides of the plate during the famous, “Jim Rooker walk home game” in 1989.
The Pittsburgh Pirates, for whom Rooker was a radio announcer, came into Veterans Stadium that June carrying a four-game losing streak, which they promptly extended to seven.
As the Bucs took a 10-0 first inning lead on the Phils in the getaway game of the series, Rooker crowed to broadcast partner John Sanders,“If we don’t win this one ... I’ll walk back to Pittsburgh!”
Improbably, the Phillies rallied for an eventual 15-11 victory.
Rooker did not walk home that night, but made good after the season, covering, with a friend, the 320 miles from the Vet to Three Rivers Stadium in just under two weeks and raising thousands of dollars for the Bob Prince Charities and Children’s Hospital.
Jeltz’s bat and other Philadelphia sports items, as well as items of Baltimore teams, Pittsburgh teams — especially Steelers items — and new York Yankee memorabilia will be on auction from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The golf packages, tickets and other lead items will go on the block at 1 p.m.
The complete list of available items can be found at www.labordayauction.org/sports-auction.
The items are on display at the Fairgrounds, but no bids will be accepted before Sept. 2 at 8:30 a.m.