Three L-L League teams will get started a day early with a pair of Thursday games. The league’s remaining 21 teams will all be in action in 14 total games Friday.

For those in Section Three, it’s the start of league play. Meanwhile, teams in Sections One and Two are still in non-league action. All kickoffs are 7 p.m. Here’s a short look at each of those matchups:

THURSDAY

Octorara (0-1) at Annville-Cleona (0-1): A year ago, the Little Dutchmen began their 2018 campaign with a lopsided loss to Milton Hershey and bounced back in highly-entertaining 39-30 victory over hard-charging Octorara in what was the Braves’ L-L League debut game. So with A-C again suffering an ugly loss to Milton Hershey last Friday, perhaps the Dutchmen are headed for another good one with the Braves. ...Octorara appears to be much improved from last year’s two-win campaign, evident in last Friday’s 14-13 loss to Pottstown, which was won on a Pottstown two-point conversion following a TD with 3:41 to go. ...Keep an eye on this intangible: both teams have talented kickers. A-C’s Mac Plummer booted an L-L League record 51-yard field goal last week. It was the fifth-longest field goal in District Three history. Meanwhile, Octorara had a chance to beat Pottstown with 1:13 to go when Dylan Smith’s 42-yard field goal attempt had the length but sailed just left of the upright.

Cocalico (1-0) at Cedar Cliff (1-0): The Cedar Cliff defense will have to find a way to slow a Cocalico offense that gathered 300 rushing yards in last Friday’s 42-15 win over Conrad Weiser. Cocalico had five different ball-carriers with four or more rush attempts in that victory, including senior QB/safety Noah Palm, who accounted for four scores on the ground to go along with a pick-six interception. On the other side, the Eagles’ 4-3 defense will have to slow speedy Cedar Cliff running back Jaheim Morris, who tallied 154 rushing yards on 17 attempts (9.1 yards per carry) and a touchdown in last Friday’s season-opening 18-13 win against a tough Governor Mifflin bunch. ...Cocalico won last year’s meeting, 31-21. An Eagles’ win would give the program a 2-0 start for the third year in a row.

FRIDAY

Hershey (1-0) at Cedar Crest (1-0): New Cedar Crest QB Chris Danz, son of former Falcons’ QB Chris and grandson of Cedar Crest coaching legend Norbie, had a breakout performance in last week’s annual Cedar Bowl by completing nine of 14 passes for 194 yards and three TDs in the 28-6 win over Lebanon. ...the Falcons’ defense will get a more balanced challenge from a Hershey offense that put up 149 rushing yards and 193 passing yards in its 32-27 season-opening win over Palmyra. The Trojans are already one win away from matching last year’s win total.

Hempfield (1-0) at Manheim Central (1-0): Section One-Two crossover non-league matchup. ...Manheim Central enters this having won 26 regular-season games in a row, dating back to 2016. However, the Barons are still looking for their first offensive touchdown of the season, as last week’s points came on three Nate Reed field goals and a Chris Pagano fumble recovery for a TD in the 16-7 win over Susquehanna Township. When was the last time Manheim Central did not get an offensive TD in a game before last Friday? That would have been the 10-3 Week Two loss to Hempfield in 2015. Also, last Friday ended a 24-game stretch in which the Barons scored 20 or more points in a game. Now, Manheim Central faces an unconventional 3-3 stack Hempfield defense that held Dallastown to three points in last week’s 26-3 Black Knights’ victory. Afterward, Hempfield skipper Ron Zeiber called it one of the best defensive efforts he’s seen in his nine years at the helm.

Manheim Township (1-0) at Dallastown (0-1): It’s Year Two for Dallastown under coach Ron Miller, who had built West York into a York-Adams League powerhouse in his previous coaching stop, winning the 2008 District 3 championship. The Wildcats got off to a sour start in 2019 with last Friday’s 26-3 loss to Hempfield. Now, they get a red-hot Manheim Township squad that blasted CD East a week ago, 43-6. This is the Blue Streaks’ final tuneup before next week’s showdown with Central Dauphin, who knocked off Manheim Township in last year’s District 3-6A semifinals.

York (0-1) at McCaskey (0-1): The debut for McCaskey under new coach Sam London last week got off to a rocky start with a 39-14 loss to Red Lion. The Red Tornado will try to have a better outing against a York High team that last week took an unconventional long bus trip west to WPIAL school Central Catholic in Pittsburgh that resulted in a 42-7 loss. Former Spring Grove coach Russ Stoner took over York High in 2016 and has quickly built the Bearcats into a consistent winner, culminating in a trip to last year’s District 3-5A semifinals, where they fell to Cocalico.

Wilson (1-0) at Governor Mifflin (0-1): The Wilson defense held last year’s District 6-A runner-up Central Dauphin to 49 rushing yards on 23 attempts (2.1 yards per carry) while the ‘Dogs new zone read offense gathered 192 rushing yards on 42 attempts in last Friday’s season-opening 21-13 win. Now it gets archrival Governor Mifflin, who had chances to win last week but gave up two big chunk plays en route to a narrow loss to Cedar Cliff. ...This is the 62nd meeting all-time between the rivals; Wilson leads 36-25.

Penn Manor (1-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0): The Conestoga Valley offense started the moving ball a little more effectively against the Penn Manor 4-4 defense in the second half of last week’s matchup, in part by mixing some passes with some designed QB runs and option pitch plays. Keep that in mind with the Pioneers’ spread/Wing-T offense, though L-S will have a new starting QB this week after losing junior signal-caller Sean McTaggart to a season-ending knee injury last Friday. ...The Pioneers have won the last four head-to-head meetings with the Comets. A Penn Manor victory would give the Comets a 2-0 start for the first time since 2013.

Warwick (1-0) at Garden Spot (0-1): Coach Matt Zamperini returned to the New Holland sideline this fall in order to restore some pride to the Spartans after last year’s winless campaign. And Garden Spot certainly showed some grit in last Friday’s 20-14 season-opening defeat. Now the Spartans welcome a high-octane Warwick offense coming off a 61-0 win at Ephrata. This will be Warwick’s final tuneup before next week’s showdown with Manheim Central...Garden Spot is looking to snap a 15-game losing streak that stretches back to the middle of the 2017 season.

New Oxford (1-0) at Conestoga Valley (0-1): Along with a few special teams blunders, CV’s defense gave up 176 passing yards and two throwing scores in last week’s 19-13 loss to Penn Manor. Now it has to contend with New Oxford quarterback Brayden Long, who put up 326 yards and five touchdowns in a season-opening lopsided win over Bermudian Springs a week ago. New Oxford won last year’s matchup with CV, 25-24.

Elizabethtown (1-0) at Dover (0-1): Dover entered the season needing to replace eight of its top 11 tacklers from a year ago. That was evident last Friday when the Eagles’ defense surrendered 300-plus yards and five TDs in 41-7 loss to Shippensburg. So perhaps E-town has a better time moving the ball after working out the kinks in its season-opening 17-7 win over Donegal.

Solanco (0-1) at Kennard-Dale (1-0): There could be a lot of yards piled up in this one. The debut for the Golden Mules’ 2019 offense looked stellar in the form of 300-plus yards and five TDs in a 55-35 loss to Northeastern. Ditto for a Kennard-Dale offense coming off a 363-yard output in last week’s 55-6 win at Pequea Valley. Solanco won last year’s matchup, 46-6.

Lancaster Catholic (1-0) at Columbia (1-0): Intriguing early-season Section Three opener between defending section champ Lancaster Catholic and a team with the tools to make some noise in the regular season and beyond in Columbia. The Tide are 1-0 for the first time since 2013 following last week’s exciting 35-28 over crosstown rival Eastern York in which senior QB Matt McCleary did it all by accounting for 275 of the offense’s 280 total yards. Meanwhile, the Lancaster Catholic defense will need to tighten up some things after giving up 413 yards in a 39-25 win over Camp Hill. ...The Crusaders have won 11 regular-season games in a row.

Donegal (0-1) at Pequea Valley (0-1): L-L Section Three opener. ...the Braves have lost 11 games in a row, dating back to the final game of 2017. …After being held to 55 yards on 28 attempts in last Friday’s 17-7 loss to E-town, the Indians’ Wing-T attack will try to get going against a PV defense that allowed 338 rushing yards a week ago.

Ephrata (0-1) at Northern Lebanon (0-1): L-L Section Three opener. ...A year ago, Ephrata topped Northern Lebanon in Week Two to snap a 52-game losing streak en route to a 5-5 overall season. The Mountaineers will try to recapture that magic in a game that pits two teams that lost by a combined score of 111-8 in last Friday’s season-openers.

Elco (0-1) at Lebanon (0-1): L-L Section Three opener. ...After falling behind 21-0 to Susquenita, Elco rallied back with 19 unanswered points and nearly tied it late when Raiders’ QB Braden Bohannon came up just short of the goalline on a two-point conversion rushing attempt. Elco will look to bring that momentum to Lebanon against a Cedars bunch aiming to clean up its mistakes after being whistled for 116 yards in penalties in last week’s 28-6 loss to Cedar Crest. Elco won last year’s meeting, 7-6.