They were both jack-of-all-trades, fly-around-and-make-plays football performers for their respective teams this past season.
And they were both rewarded handsomely for their efforts, after helping their clubs make postseason trips.
Lampeter-Strasburg senior linebacker Christian Garver and Elco junior dual-threat Braden Bohannon were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team on Saturday, representing the L-L League.
Garver, a 6-1, 190-pounder, and Bohannon, a 5-10, 170-pounder, were tabbed as defensive specialists. Football reporters from around the state nominated and then voted for the All-State selections in all six classifications.
Garver helped L-S win the program’s second District Three championship and advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2007.
Bohannon was a key cog in Elco’s playoff trip; after a 0-3 start, he helped rally the Raiders into the D3-4A playoffs, where Elco fell, ironically, to Garver and the Pioneers.
Garver had 97 tackles — 13 for losses — plus seven sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, four fumble recoveries, a pair of forced fumbles, two pass breakups, two interceptions, a safety and two defensive touchdowns for L-S, which went 11-4 and won the D3-4A championship as the No. 8 seed, beating the top three seeds, all on the road, to win the title.
He was named Section Two Linebacker of the Year, and Garver was a first-team all-star pick at linebacker for the Pioneers.
Meanwhile, Bohannon enjoyed a wonderful multi-purpose season for Elco as the Raiders’ quarterback, safety, return-man and punter. He passed for 465 yards and seven touchdowns and he rushed for 1,606 yards with 19 TD keepers on offense, and on defense, Bohannon was in on 55 tackles with three interceptions, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups.
He also piled up 2,158 all-purpose yards and averaged 35 yards per punt, and Bohannon was named Section Three Offensive Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the Year, he was a first-team all-star selection at QB and DB, and he took home the Lions Club Section Three Player of the Year award.
Here is the complete PA Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team …
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson – 6-1, 200 senior
Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-5, 210 senior
Tanner Lorson, Jersey Shore – 5-10, 180 senior
Naman Alemada, South Fayette – 6-5, 200 junior
RUNNING BACK
Dylan Mallozzi, Thomas Jefferson – 5-11, 185 senior
Lenny Kelley, Dallas – 5-10, 175 senior
Savion Harrison, York Suburban – 5-9, 170 senior
CJ Funk, Bellefonte – 6-0, 215 senior
WIDE RECEIVER
Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson – 6-0, 180 senior
Luke DelGaudio, Dallas – 6-2, 175 senior
Stanton Westlin, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 175 senior
Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 186 sophomore
TIGHT END
Josh Parra, Milton Hershey – 6-5, 212 senior
OFFENSIVE LINE
Josh Balara, Dallas – 6-2, 290 senior
Taleeq Robbins, Imhotep Charter – 6-4, 280 junior
Quentin Bloom, Clearfield – 6-0, 290 senior
Garth Barclay, York Suburban – 6-7, 255 senior
Adam Kase, Conrad Weiser – 6-3, 285 senior
ATHLETE
Janaasah Boone, Valley View – 6-0, 185 senior
Jaelen Carson, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-0, 178 senior
D’Shaun Seals, Imhotep Charter – 5-7, 155 junior
DEFENSE
DEFENSIVE LINE
Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson – 6-1, 265 senior
Taylor Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 255 senior
Mason Laubach, Berwick – 6-2, 244 junior
Clemente Ojinnaka, Milton Hershey – 6-3, 225 senior
Eric Montes, Berwick – 6-0, 230 senior
LINEBACKER
Jaheim Williams, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 210 junior
Richie Kimmel, Archbishop Carroll – 6-2, 220 senior
Devyn Clair, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 230 senior
Dawson Sechrist, Jersey Shore – 5-9, 172 senior
Joey Ferraro, Pottsville – 5-11, 195 senior
Michael Snowden, University Prep – 6-2, 190 senior
DEFENSIVE BACK
Teagan Wilk, Berwick – 5-11, 185 senior
Saint McLeod, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 195 junior
Mason Barnes, Pottsville – 6-1, 175 senior
Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic – 5-10, 187 senior
SPECIALIST
Cam Guess, Belle Vernon – 6-0, 190 senior
ATHLETE
Braden Bohannon, Eastern Lebanon County – 5-10, 170 junior
Christian Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg – 6-1, 190 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tanner Lorson, QB, Jersey Shore
COACH OF THE YEAR: Bill Cherpak, Thomas Jefferson
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77