They were both jack-of-all-trades, fly-around-and-make-plays football performers for their respective teams this past season.

And they were both rewarded handsomely for their efforts, after helping their clubs make postseason trips.

Lampeter-Strasburg senior linebacker Christian Garver and Elco junior dual-threat Braden Bohannon were named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team on Saturday, representing the L-L League.

Garver, a 6-1, 190-pounder, and Bohannon, a 5-10, 170-pounder, were tabbed as defensive specialists. Football reporters from around the state nominated and then voted for the All-State selections in all six classifications.

Garver helped L-S win the program’s second District Three championship and advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2007.

Bohannon was a key cog in Elco’s playoff trip; after a 0-3 start, he helped rally the Raiders into the D3-4A playoffs, where Elco fell, ironically, to Garver and the Pioneers.

Garver had 97 tackles — 13 for losses — plus seven sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, four fumble recoveries, a pair of forced fumbles, two pass breakups, two interceptions, a safety and two defensive touchdowns for L-S, which went 11-4 and won the D3-4A championship as the No. 8 seed, beating the top three seeds, all on the road, to win the title.

He was named Section Two Linebacker of the Year, and Garver was a first-team all-star pick at linebacker for the Pioneers.

Meanwhile, Bohannon enjoyed a wonderful multi-purpose season for Elco as the Raiders’ quarterback, safety, return-man and punter. He passed for 465 yards and seven touchdowns and he rushed for 1,606 yards with 19 TD keepers on offense, and on defense, Bohannon was in on 55 tackles with three interceptions, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups.

He also piled up 2,158 all-purpose yards and averaged 35 yards per punt, and Bohannon was named Section Three Offensive Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the Year, he was a first-team all-star selection at QB and DB, and he took home the Lions Club Section Three Player of the Year award.

Here is the complete PA Football Writers’ Class 4A All-State Team …

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson – 6-1, 200 senior

Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-5, 210 senior

Tanner Lorson, Jersey Shore – 5-10, 180 senior

Naman Alemada, South Fayette – 6-5, 200 junior

RUNNING BACK

Dylan Mallozzi, Thomas Jefferson – 5-11, 185 senior

Lenny Kelley, Dallas – 5-10, 175 senior

Savion Harrison, York Suburban – 5-9, 170 senior

CJ Funk, Bellefonte – 6-0, 215 senior

WIDE RECEIVER

Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson – 6-0, 180 senior

Luke DelGaudio, Dallas – 6-2, 175 senior

Stanton Westlin, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 175 senior

Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 186 sophomore

TIGHT END

Josh Parra, Milton Hershey – 6-5, 212 senior

OFFENSIVE LINE

Josh Balara, Dallas – 6-2, 290 senior

Taleeq Robbins, Imhotep Charter – 6-4, 280 junior

Quentin Bloom, Clearfield – 6-0, 290 senior

Garth Barclay, York Suburban – 6-7, 255 senior

Adam Kase, Conrad Weiser – 6-3, 285 senior

ATHLETE

Janaasah Boone, Valley View – 6-0, 185 senior

Jaelen Carson, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-0, 178 senior

D’Shaun Seals, Imhotep Charter – 5-7, 155 junior

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE

Logan Danielson, Thomas Jefferson – 6-1, 265 senior

Taylor Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 255 senior

Mason Laubach, Berwick – 6-2, 244 junior

Clemente Ojinnaka, Milton Hershey – 6-3, 225 senior

Eric Montes, Berwick – 6-0, 230 senior

LINEBACKER

Jaheim Williams, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 210 junior

Richie Kimmel, Archbishop Carroll – 6-2, 220 senior

Devyn Clair, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 230 senior

Dawson Sechrist, Jersey Shore – 5-9, 172 senior

Joey Ferraro, Pottsville – 5-11, 195 senior

Michael Snowden, University Prep – 6-2, 190 senior

DEFENSIVE BACK

Teagan Wilk, Berwick – 5-11, 185 senior

Saint McLeod, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 195 junior

Mason Barnes, Pottsville – 6-1, 175 senior

Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic – 5-10, 187 senior

SPECIALIST

Cam Guess, Belle Vernon – 6-0, 190 senior

ATHLETE

Braden Bohannon, Eastern Lebanon County – 5-10, 170 junior

Christian Garver, Lampeter-Strasburg – 6-1, 190 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tanner Lorson, QB, Jersey Shore

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bill Cherpak, Thomas Jefferson

