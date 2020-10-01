Don’t look now, but the 2020 Lancaster-Lebanon League football season is picking up some steam, and after Friday’s games, the jigsaw puzzle that is the four section races will start coming into focus.

The Week 3 docket features a pair of first-place showdowns — Cocalico at Solanco in Section 2 and Octorara visiting Columbia in Section 4 in a battle of unbeaten teams — plus a rematch of epic proportions in Lititz, where Warwick will welcome Manheim Central for a Section 2 tussle.

Previewing Friday’s Week 3 slate, with all games beginning at 7 p.m. ...

SECTION 1

Manheim Township (0-1 league, 0-2 overall) at Cedar Crest (1-0, 1-1): The Blue Streaks have put up a pair of good fights, but they’re 0-2 for the first time since 2010. Meanwhile, the Falcons are feeling better about things after beating McCaskey last week, when QB Chris Danz passed for 244 yards and two scores. Township, which leads this series 28-19, won 62-0 last fall — one year after Cedar Crest took the Streaks to the wire in Township’s 16-10 escape-job win. Key kid: Township LB Cade Clancy has a team-best 26 tackles, two for losses.

Hempfield (1-0, 1-1) at McCaskey (0-1, 0-2): This series is all tied up, at 22-22-1. The Black Knights have won the last five meetings in a row; the Red Tornado’s last win was 27-7 back in 2014. Good news for Hempfield: QB Cam Harbaugh, who left last week’s game vs. Penn Manor with a lower-body injury, is expected to play against the Tornado, which is out to snap a 19-game losing skid. Key kids: It should be a fun matchup on the flank with Hempfield WR Jadin Jimenez, who has a league-best 14 receptions, and McCaskey DB Jah’Ciere Williams squaring off on the hashes.

Penn Manor (0-1, 0-2) at Wilson (1-0, 1-1): The Bulldogs have owned this series, with a 28-0 all-time record against the Comets. That is not a misprint. Sorry, Comet Nation. Wilson shook off some injuries for a key win over Manheim Township last week, when RB Jadyn Jones rushed for 237 yards and two scores. Back to the drawing board for the Comets, whose defense is still finding its groove. Key kid: PM DE Ben Weaver had nine tackles and a sack last week against Hempfield. Weaver and the Comets' D must wrap and tackle Jones in this clash.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

SECTION 2

Cocalico (1-0, 2-0) at Solanco (1-0, 1-1): The Eagles have picked up right where they left off last fall, with a punishing ground attack and a couple of victories right out of the chute. Carson Nash has taken over the QB reins quite nicely, and RB Anthony Bourassa has rushed for a league-best 376 yards. Solanco, which hasn’t topped Cocalico since 2015, got some nice momentum last week with a win over Elizabethtown, so first place will be on the line in Quarryville. Key kid: Cocalico OT-DT Ben Bearinger has been a bear in the trenches for the Eagles; last week against Manheim Central, he had five pancake blocks on offense, and he piled up six tackles with a sack on defense as Cocalico snapped a six-game losing streak against the Barons.

Elizabethtown (0-1, 1-1) at Conestoga Valley (0-1, 0-1): The Bears and the Buckskins — oh my — will renew pleasantries in Witmer, both looking to get on track after setbacks last week. A pair of strong rushing attacks will be on display; E-town has piled up nearly 400 ground yards in two games, and CV’s Booper Johnson had a 65-yard night last week against Warwick, as the Bucks continue to brush off some rust after a two-week quarantine period for positive coronavirus tests in the school district. CV’s last win in this series was back in 2011. Key kid: E-town LB Bobby Walters continues to pile up the stops with 21 tackles, as the Bears have allowed a league-low 59 passing yards in two games.

Manheim Central (0-1, 1-1) at Warwick (1-0, 2-0): It’s the much-anticipated rematch between the Barons and the Warriors, who hadn’t beaten Central since 1983 before knocking off the Barons twice last year, including a 31-28 at-the-horn win in the District Three Class 5A quarterfinals to end Central’s season. Starting this season, these two backyard rivals — separated by five miles of Lancaster County countryside — are Section Two playmates. Not only would the Barons love some revenge here, but they’re looking to get back on track after seeing their nifty 23-game section winning streak snapped last week at Cocalico. Key kid: Warwick free-flowing LB Nate Maher is off to a fast start with 20 tackles.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

SECTION 3

Lebanon (0-1, 1-1) at Ephrata (1-0, 1-1): It’s been an even split the last four times the Cedars and the Mountaineers have collided: The last two years in Section Three, and in 2012-13 when Lebanon and Ephrata called Section Two home. The Mounts need a victory here to remain in first place, and their top priority is curtailing Lebanon’s passing attack. Key kid: Ephrata LB Owen Morrongiello has piled up 31 tackles, with three hits for losses. He will chase you down, and he will drop you.

Donegal (1-0, 2-0) at Garden Spot (0-1, 0-2): The Indians and the Spartans will knock heads for the first time since they were Section Three foes in 2012-13, and they split that series. Garden Spot, looking to snap a 26-game losing streak, must slow down Donegal’s punishing Wing-T attack, which has churned out 557 rushing yards in the Indians’ hot start. Key kid: Donegal LB Noah Rohrer has been right in the middle of the action with 11 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Lancaster Catholic (0-1, 0-2) at Lampeter-Strasburg (1-0, 2-0): The Crusaders and the Pioneers will tangle for the first time since they were Section Two combatants in 2014-15, and L-S won both of those games. The Pioneers are sizzling, averaging 45 points and 365 yards a game. Catholic must somehow, some way, muster an inspired defensive effort to slow down L-S. Key kid: Pioneers’ D-end Parker Owens has been a beast, with 13 tackles, five stops for losses, four sacks and four QB hurries. He’s a menace — and he’s also handled the Pioneers’ kicking chores quite well, making good on 11 of 12 PAT boots.

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon (0-1, 0-2) at Annville-Cleona (0-1, 0-2): The Little Dutchmen have won the last two meetings in this backyard series, including a 49-20 triumph last year. The good news here: Someone is picking up their first victory this season, and getting some good vibes and much-needed momentum moving forward. Key kid: A-C’s Alex Long has been a heat-seeking missile from his hybrid OLB/safety spot with 17 tackles, including two sticks for losses.

Octorara (1-0, 2-0) at Columbia (1-0, 2-0): A first-place showdown on the hill, where the Crimson Tide is 2-0 for the first time since 2013, and the Braves are 2-0 for the first time since 2011. Columbia is 2-0 against Octorara since the Braves joined the L-L League, including last year’s wacky 52-49 victory. Balance galore for both teams out of the gate, and the winner here remains atop the section chase. Key kid: Braves’ LB Paul Murray has been all over the place, with 12 tackles, a sack, an interception, a fumble recovery that he returned 40 yards for a TD, plus a 2-point conversion play.

Pequea Valley (0-1, 0-2) at Elco (1-0, 2-0): The Braves have thrown a lot of haymakers here early on. Alas, PV’s losing streak sits at 22 games in a row. The Braves’ last win? That was against Elco, back on the final night of the 2017 season. PV’s top priority in this clash is limiting Raiders’ QB Braden Bohannon and RB Jake Williams, who have both run wild during Elco’s quick getaway; the Raiders are angling for their first 3-0 start since 2009. Key kid: PV two-way threat Tony Lazar has rushed for 268 yards, and he has three sacks on defense.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage