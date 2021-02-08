Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 Sunday to win Super Bowl LV. For Brady, who was named the game's MVP, it was his seventh Super Bowl win.

Here's reaction to the 43-year-old quarterback winning another title and becoming the first player to earn a SB MVP award with two different teams. It was his fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

Tom Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. Which tells me that occasionally, if not often, people assessing your future potential based on past performance don’t know shIt about anything. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 7, 2021

DO PEOPLE REALIZE HOW IMPOSSIBLE IT WAS FOR TOM BRADY TO TAKE A 7-9 TEAM WITH NO PRESEASON GAMES THROUGH WASHINGTON'S NO. 2 D, THROUGH DREW BREES AND AARON RODGERS TO A SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONSHIP IN HIS FIRST YEAR AWAY FROM NEW ENGLAND AT AGE 43? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 8, 2021

Congrats... AGAIN to @TomBrady. The greatest of all time without a doubt. Unquestioned!! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 8, 2021

TOMPA BAY 🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

#TomBrady was joined by his three kids and his wife Gisele Bundchen on the field at Raymond James Stadium following the Bucs #SBLV victory pic.twitter.com/dmVAHqwJI3 — T.U.T (@theseurbantimes) February 8, 2021

Congrats on #7 to my man @TomBrady. There is nothing he can’t do!!! Unbelievable performance by him and the Bucs! #SBlV #Goat pic.twitter.com/ZuU6pb9PfS — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) February 8, 2021

A 43-year-old quarterback just won the Super Bowl while protecting the 27-year-old version of himself as the last quarterback to win back-to-back Super Bowls. And @tombrady has four other Super Bowl wins, to boot. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) February 8, 2021

One year ago, he was sitting next to me, talking to some of the great people at ⁦@Bridgestone⁩ on Super Bowl Sunday...Tonight, he’s back at the #SuperBowl as champion of the world again! Congrats ⁦@TomBrady⁩ ⁦@TB12sports⁩! #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/G5USq3kncO — Ron Jaworski (@JawsCEOQB) February 8, 2021

Congratulations to the greatest of all time. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady the player has 3 TD passes to two players that are only in Tampa Bay because Tom Brady the GM brought them there. G.O.A.T. Tom Brady is the Greatest Organization of All Time! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) February 8, 2021

CHAMPA BAY !!!! — Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) February 8, 2021

Only player to ever win Super Bowl MVP w/ multiple teams:🔸 Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/eGO13EEbXG — PFF (@PFF) February 8, 2021

The quarterbacks who have lost to Tom Brady in the #SuperBowl:Kurt WarnerJake DelhommeDonovan McNabbRussell WilsonMatt RyanJared GoffPatrick MahomesThat list ain’t chopped liver. — Mike Sielski (@MikeSielski) February 8, 2021

I guess the good news is that Tom Brady doesn’t get to celebrate with Donald Trump at the White House. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 8, 2021