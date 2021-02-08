Brady wins 5th Super Bowl MVP award with vintage performance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl.

 Ashley Landis

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 Sunday to win Super Bowl LV. For Brady, who was named the game's MVP, it was his seventh Super Bowl win.

Here's reaction to the 43-year-old quarterback winning another title and becoming the first player to earn a SB MVP award with two different teams. It was his fifth Super Bowl MVP award.

