AP source: Eagles send Carson Wentz to Colts for draft picks

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (11) passes during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Philadelphia, in this Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, file photo. The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced.

 Rich Schultz

On Thursday, the long-anticipated Carson Wentz trade became a reality

According to ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles dealt Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a conditional second-round pick that could turn into a first in 2022.

Here are some of the best reactions from the NFL world on Twitter.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags