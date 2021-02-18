On Thursday, the long-anticipated Carson Wentz trade became a reality.
According to ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles dealt Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a conditional second-round pick that could turn into a first in 2022.
Here are some of the best reactions from the NFL world on Twitter.
And with the trade of Carson Wentz, there will now not be a single QB drafted in the first round from 2009-2016 that is still with his original team.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 18, 2021
0 out of 22 total.
Carson Wentz about to have the career resurgence of a LIFETIME!!!! Congrats #Colts, y’all got a good one!— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 18, 2021
Let’s get to work!!! Welcome to Indy! Can’t wait to see what the future holds in the 317 https://t.co/vZTRJGiX1E— Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) February 18, 2021
i’m bout to FaceTime Wentz and he better pick up. congrats to Carson!! 🐎— Kenny Moore II (@KennyKennyMoe3) February 18, 2021
Congrats to my new teammate @cj_wentz can’t wait to get to work!— MPJ (@MikePitt_Jr) February 18, 2021
Wish u the best big time @cj_wentz appreciate ya! Enjoy our battles in practice✊🏽— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) February 18, 2021