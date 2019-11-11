Ice Hockey Sticks
With a pair of third-period goals, Twin Valley pulled ahead of Hempfield for a 5-3 victory Monday night at Reading's Body Zone in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game.

Koby Howat gave the Raiders (3-1) a lead with a goal 7:13 into the third period, Jake Spina tacked on an insurance goal almost five minutes later, and goaltender Caleb Dinsdale blanked the Black Knights (2-1) — a team with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley — for the rest of the game, finishing the night with 19 saves.

Conestoga Valley's Jack Laser scored two of the Black Knights' goals. Hempfield's Elias Lountzis also had a multiple-point night, registering one goal and one assist, and Conestoga Valley's Joshua Griel turned away 21 of the shots he faced.

In the Bears Division

Central Dauphin 9, Manheim Township 5: The Rams (2-2) netted five third-period goals to secure the victory. Colin Nemshick recorded a hat trick, scoring all three of his goals in the third period, and Rams goaltender Nolan Musti made 17 saves.

The Blue Streaks (0-4) trailed 4-0 in the first period before cutting the deficit to one with three second-period goals. Joshua Hixson scored two of Manheim Township's goals while Jared Gordon stopped 44 shots.

Monday's Other Scores

Bears Division

Hershey 9, Cumberland Valley 0

Viola Division

West Shore 5, Central York 3

Keystone 4, Susquehannock 3

Dallastown 5, Palmyra 2

Wednesday's Schedule

Bears Division

Palmyra vs. Susquehanna at Twin Ponds, 8:20 p.m.

Viola Division

Twin Valley vs. Elizabethtown at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.

Penn Manor vs. Manheim Central at Klick Lewis Arena, 9 p.m.

