With a pair of third-period goals, Twin Valley pulled ahead of Hempfield for a 5-3 victory Monday night at Reading's Body Zone in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game.
Koby Howat gave the Raiders (3-1) a lead with a goal 7:13 into the third period, Jake Spina tacked on an insurance goal almost five minutes later, and goaltender Caleb Dinsdale blanked the Black Knights (2-1) — a team with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley — for the rest of the game, finishing the night with 19 saves.
Conestoga Valley's Jack Laser scored two of the Black Knights' goals. Hempfield's Elias Lountzis also had a multiple-point night, registering one goal and one assist, and Conestoga Valley's Joshua Griel turned away 21 of the shots he faced.
In the Bears Division
Central Dauphin 9, Manheim Township 5: The Rams (2-2) netted five third-period goals to secure the victory. Colin Nemshick recorded a hat trick, scoring all three of his goals in the third period, and Rams goaltender Nolan Musti made 17 saves.
The Blue Streaks (0-4) trailed 4-0 in the first period before cutting the deficit to one with three second-period goals. Joshua Hixson scored two of Manheim Township's goals while Jared Gordon stopped 44 shots.
Monday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Hershey 9, Cumberland Valley 0
Viola Division
West Shore 5, Central York 3
Keystone 4, Susquehannock 3
Dallastown 5, Palmyra 2
Wednesday's Schedule
Bears Division
Palmyra vs. Susquehanna at Twin Ponds, 8:20 p.m.
Viola Division
Twin Valley vs. Elizabethtown at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Penn Manor vs. Manheim Central at Klick Lewis Arena, 9 p.m.
For more information, visit the CPIHL's website.