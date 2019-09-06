Eagles eager to display revamped offense

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz looks to pass at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

 Matt Rourke

The Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens all begin their NFL seasons Sunday. Here's when they play, what network will air the games and odds for each of the contests.

 

Redskins at Eagles

When -- Sunday, 1 p.m. 

Where -- Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

TV -- FOX: WPMT Channel 43 and WXTF Channel 29

Odds -- The Eagles are favored by 10, the line opened with the Birds as 6.5 favs, as reported by Oddsshark.com.

Ravens at Dolphins

 

When -- Sunday, 1 p.m.

Where -- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

TV -- CBS: WHP Channel 21

Odds -- The Ravens opened as 3.5-point favorites. That line is now up to 6.5, according to Oddsshark.com

Steelers at Patriots

 

When -- Sunday, 8:20 p.m.

Where -- Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

TV -- NBC: WGAL Channel 8 and WCAU Channel 10

Local angle -- Lampeter-Strasburg grad Matt Feiler, who played college ball at Bloomsburg is expected to start at right tackle for the Steelers.

Odds -- The Patriots opened as a 6.5- point favorite. That is now 5.5 to 6.5, depending on which of the seven sports books are setting the line at Oddsshark.com.