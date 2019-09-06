The Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens all begin their NFL seasons Sunday. Here's when they play, what network will air the games and odds for each of the contests.
Redskins at Eagles
When -- Sunday, 1 p.m.
Where -- Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
TV -- FOX: WPMT Channel 43 and WXTF Channel 29
Odds -- The Eagles are favored by 10, the line opened with the Birds as 6.5 favs, as reported by Oddsshark.com.
Ravens at Dolphins
When -- Sunday, 1 p.m.
Where -- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.
TV -- CBS: WHP Channel 21
Odds -- The Ravens opened as 3.5-point favorites. That line is now up to 6.5, according to Oddsshark.com.
Steelers at Patriots
When -- Sunday, 8:20 p.m.
Where -- Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.
TV -- NBC: WGAL Channel 8 and WCAU Channel 10
Local angle -- Lampeter-Strasburg grad Matt Feiler, who played college ball at Bloomsburg is expected to start at right tackle for the Steelers.
Odds -- The Patriots opened as a 6.5- point favorite. That is now 5.5 to 6.5, depending on which of the seven sports books are setting the line at Oddsshark.com.