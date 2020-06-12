After months of waiting and wondering, high school athletic departments jumped into action this week.

The catalyst was the announcement, by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Education, that schools could begin opening their facilities to athletes and coaches for voluntary workouts.

This after all high school sports activity was shut down in March, before the 2019-20 winter sports season was complete and before the spring sports season could fully begin.

The reopening is contingent on each school creating an athletics health and safety plan, which must be approved by “the local governing body of the school entity.’’

Pequea Valley was the first local school, and one of the first in the state, to clear that hurdle. Its school board approved a health and safety plan at its scheduled meeting Thursday.

Even quicker was Hollidaysburg High School, in Blair County near Altoona, which passed a plan Wednesday evening, just hours after the DOE announcement.

A few Lancaster-Lebanon League schools have school board meetings scheduled for Monday. The athletic directors of two of them, Ephrata’s Steve Sweigart and Marc Schaffer of Garden Spot, said they plans to present a plan for approval at that meeting.

Schaffer said in an email to LNP his school plans to begin workouts July 1, and spend the next two weeks planning and educating coaches.

Other schools don’t have scheduled board meetings until the middle of July or later, although it is possible boards may hold special meetings to approve plans.

Most schools have created teams to create plans and deal with COVID-19 issues, usually including the AD, head athletic trainer, team doctor and in many cases coaches and administrators.

They are relying on templates and guidelines published by the Center for Disease Control, the National Federation of State High School Associations, the state Department of Health and other health care organizations.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In an LNP roundtable talk Thursday, PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi said that next week the state DOE is planning to publish a template Lombardi described as “very expansive.’’

“We have a plan,’’ McCaskey athletic director Jon Mitchell said Wednesday. “We’ve been working with our sports medicine team and a lot of our administration. I’ve had some time to think forward a little bit, so we’re probably in what I would call the second or third phase of a plan.

“My hope is to have something ready by next week. Certainly we don’t want to fall behind.’’

The workouts that happen between now and the beginning of practice for the fall 2020 sports season will be voluntary, and subject to substantial restrictions due to the COVID-19 threat.

Some ADs and other officials believe that there will be no competitive disadvantage to taking it slow.

“The kids that are going to be at (voluntary workouts) are the ones who are already working out anyway,’’ said Elco AD Doug Bohannon, who is the Chairman of PIAA District Three and a member of the PIAA Board of Directors.

“I think we’re moving pretty fast for off-season athletics. My worry is that we could be right back where we don’t want to be.”

In April, Wolf closed all Commonwealth schools for the 2019-20 school year, which formally ends June 30. Many school officials thus assumed there would be no activity on their campuses at least until July 1, and/or until their county was given Green status in Wolf’s phased reopening plan.

In Thursday's LNP roundtable talk, Lomabardi admitted he was a little surprised that all counties in the state, whether in the Green or Yellow stage, were opened to workouts Wednesday. The only difference between Green and Yellow in this context is that Green counties may hold activities with groups of 250, or 50% of facility capacity, whichever is less, while Yellow counties are limited to groups of 25 or less.

Lombardi said PIAA sent an email to all its members last week, advising them that some guidance from the Commonwealth was coming soon.

“We just wanted to let them know, if you haven’t been thinking about this yet, get ready,’’ Lombardi said. “We didn’t know if it was going to come Tuesday or Wednesday or next week, but we knew it was coming.’’