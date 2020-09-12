From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Here are three L-L multi-purpose running backs/safeties who are poised for breakout seasons, and to become household names around the league this fall:

1. Micah Ulysse, senior RB-SS, Cocalico — Now that speed-demon RB-S Ronald Zahm has moved on, Ulysse is ready to step into his role for the Eagles. He’s another jitterbug, in Zahm’s vein. When he got on the field last fall during Cocalico’s run to the D3-5A championship and into the state playoffs, Ulysse flat-out made plays: 23 carries for 111 yards with a TD run out of the backfield; 10 tackles and a pass breakup from his safety spot; and 29.5 yards on a pair of kick returns. Expect his production to go way, way up this season, when the Eagles go for back-to-back district titles — they’re down in Class 4A this fall — while replacing major playmakers like Zahm and Noah Palm. Ulysse will join holdover speedster Steven Flinton and FB Austin Vang in Cocalico’s Flexbone backfield. That group should do plenty of damage.

BONUS NUGGET: In case you missed it, because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the school district, Conestoga Valley is closing its doors through next Friday, Sept. 18. Saturday's CV at Lampeter-Strasburg football scrimmage game is off; stay tuned for updates about the Buckskins' season-opener vs. Daniel Boone on Sept. 18.

2. Ronnie Fulton, senior RB-FS, Solanco — Fulton put up some pretty nifty numbers last season, when the Golden Mules went back to the D3 playoffs for the second year in a row. But in Solanco’s Flexbone attack, the FB usually gets most of the attention. For the past three years, that was Nick Yannutz, who had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons in his Quarryville career. He was a beast. Fulton, a 5-7, 155-pounder, doesn’t have FB size. But he can scoot, so while Solanco will be looking for a new full-time FB to slide in for Yannutz, Fulton will be a terrific option to get more touches off the edge as the Mules’ speed guy. Last fall, he zoomed for 500 yards on 66 carries — a steady 7.6 yards per pop — with seven TD jaunts, plus a pair of catches for 77 yards out of the backfield. From his safety spot, Fulton had 41 stops, plus a pick and three pass breakups. We’re expecting all of those numbers to increase this time around.

3. Mike Trainor, junior RB-SS, Octorara — We’ve been telling you about Trainor for a couple of years now — he carved out a starting spot as a ninth-grader in Atglen — and it says here that this is the season everyone steps up and takes notice. He can beat you in so many ways; Trainor rushed for 396 yards with a TD run and he hauled in 12 catches out of the backfield last fall, and he piled up 39 tackles and recovered a fumble from his safety spot. This will be the Braves’ third season in the L-L League, and they’ll play in the newly devised Section 4 race. With a lot of key pieces back — including Trainor — Octorara should have everyone’s attention moving forward.

