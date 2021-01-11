Three L-L League senior quarterbacks — who were all handsomely rewarded for their success on the gridiron this past fall — are making hot-stove news.

Manheim Township’s Evan Clark has made his college decision official, and Warwick’s Joey McCracken and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Sean McTaggart are watching their stocks rise in recruiting circles, as colleges are starting to pony up scholarship offers for those talented signal-callers.

Here’s an update …

EVAN CLARK, MANHEIM TOWNSHIP

The stats: Clicked on 98 of 141 passes — a smooth 70 percent — for 1,505 yards with 18 TD tosses against zero interceptions this past season, and tacked on 339 rushing yards and four TD keepers for the Blue Streaks, who ended the season riding a 5-game winning streak. Clark was the top-ranked passer in the L-L League.

The accolades: L-L League Section 1 first-team all-star … Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 6A at QB … All-EasternPaFootball Class 6A first-team specialist.

His decision: Clark has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Penn State, and he’ll take his dual-threat talents to Happy Valley. He also had a standout season from his safety spot on defense, and he’ll bring a jack-of-all-trades skill set to the Nittany Lions.

Other offers: Clark had preferred walk-on offers from Virginia Tech and Robert Morris, but went with Penn State.

JOEY McCRACKEN, WARWICK

The stats: Completed 77-of-123 attempts for 1,310 yards with 11 TD strikes against just two picks in six games for the Warriors; McCracken missed Warwick’s first two games while rehabbing from a serious knee injury. McCracken helped the Warriors win the outright Section 2 title and to a D3-5A semifinal victory vs. New Oxford, before Warwick was forced to forfeit the district title to Governor Mifflin because of a coronavirus shutdown.

The accolades: L-L League Section 2 Offensive Back of the Year and first-team all-star at QB … Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 5A at QB … Pennsylvania Football News All-State Class 5A first-team QB … All-EasternPaFootball Class 5A first-team QB … Lions Club L-L League Section 2 MVP.

The offers: McCracken is up to four offers in his back pocket, including Maine, Kutztown, IUP and Shippensburg. Maine jumped on board over the weekend.

No more hoops: Warwick basketball coach Chris Christensen over the weekend announced that McCracken has opted out of hoops for his senior season. He was one of the top returning players in the L-L League, but after suffering a knee injury during the season last winter, and with his football recruiting process picking up, McCracken — the 13th-leading passer in L-L League history — decided to concentrate on pigskin only moving forward.

SEAN McTAGGART, LAMPETER-STRASBURG

The stats: Went 96-of-169 through the air for a league-best 1,865 yards with a league-high 27 TD passes against just four picks. McTaggart added 400 rushing yards, plus eight TD keepers for the Pioneers, who won the outright Section 3 title, beat Elco for the D3-4A crown, and went to the state semifinals for the second year in a row.

The accolades: L-L League Section 3 Offensive Back of the Year, Outstanding Back of the Year and first-team all-star QB … Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 4A at QB … Pennsylvania Football News Class 4A Player of the Year, and All-State first-team at QB … All-EasternPaFootball Class 4A first-team QB … Lions Club L-L League Section 3 Player of the Year.

The offers: After picking up offers from Monmouth, St. Francis and Sacred Heart early on his recruiting process, McTaggart has added offers from East Stroudsburg and Lock Haven since his outstanding performance this past fall.

