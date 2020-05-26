When Lancaster-Lebanon League football resumes later this fall — fingers and toes crossed — there will be multiple specialists to keep an eye on.

That includes a trio of kickers who were recently invited to one of the top camps in the country:

Annville-Cleona rising senior Mac Plummer, Wilson rising senior Jack Wagner and Lancaster Catholic rising junior Daniel Mueller have all received invitations to the 21st annual Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp, set for July 18-19 in Wisconsin.

The camp is still on, as event organizers are looking to secure exact locations while juggling COVID-19 concerns.

The top prep kickers, punters and long-snappers from all around the country will compete, and top performers will be in line to be chosen for the Under Armour All-American Game.

The camp will also be a hotbed for college coaches and recruiters, so this will be a big showcase for Plummer, Wagner and Mueller, who all competed most recently in Kohl’s Kicking Camps underclassmen challenge and winter showcase events.

Plummer, Wagner and Mueller have all garnered national rankings by Kohl’s Kicking Camps, and all three kickers had all-star seasons for their respective teams last fall.

Plummer already has his name in the L-L League record books after a sensational junior season: Annville-Cleona’s kicker booted the two longest field goals in league history last fall, first a 51-yarder against Milton Hershey, and then a 54-yarder vs. Donegal.

Plummer went 52-for-53 on PAT attempts — drilling his final 52 in a row after missing his first attempt of the season — and he made good on 9-of-12 field goal attempts for the Little Dutchmen. He’s ranked 40th in the Class of 2021 by Kohl’s, with 4.5 stars.

Plummer was named to the PA Football Writers and PA Football News all-state teams, he was an Eastern PA Football all-star, and he was an L-L League Section 3 first-team all-star last season.

Wagner has a big leg; he boomed 34 touchbacks last fall for the Bulldogs, while clicking on 56-of-57 PAT attempts. Wilson didn’t attempt all that many field goals last year, so Wagner had just one make, a 20-yarder. But he’s such a huge weapon on kickoffs that Kohl’s has him at No. 22 in the Class of 2021 as a 5-star kicker.

Wagner was a second-team L-L League Section 1 all-star selection last fall.

Mueller has a double-ranking from Kohl’s; in the Class of 2022, he’s No. 19 among kickers and No. 10 among punters, with 4.5 stars in both. There are only five 5-star kickers and three 5-star punters in that class, so Mueller, who drilled 10 field goals, including a 36-yarder, for the Crusaders last season, is quickly inching up the charts.

Mueller was named PA Football News all-state, an Eastern PA Football all-star, and an L-L League Section 3 second-team all-star last fall.

“When it’s breezy, swing easy.” Working on good smooth tempo and good ball foot contact when weather doesn’t cooperate... which it often doesn’t especially late in the season in Central PA. @HKA_Tanalski @KickItJZ @LancCatholicFB @CoachLustig @RickyBrumfield @TaylorLEdwards pic.twitter.com/kH2KqRGt84 — Daniel Mueller (@daniel_mueller8) May 22, 2020

More impressively, that trio helped their teams have successful seasons in 2019:

Plummer and Annville-Cleona won a District 3 playoff game for the first time in program history; Wagner and Wilson won their D3 opener, went to the district quarterfinals and won 10 games; and Mueller and Lancaster Catholic successfully defended their Section 3 title, won a D3 playoff game, went to the district semifinals and won 10 games.

Here are four more L-L League kickers to watch: McCaskey rising senior Sam Hershey, Manheim Central rising seniors Nate Reed and Logan Shull, and Garden Spot rising junior Walker Martin, who are poised to join Plummer, Wagner and Mueller as top booters in the circuit.

* Hershey boomed six touchbacks, he went 10-for-13 on PAT kicks and he made a pair of field goals, including a 37-yarder, for the Red Tornado.

2 of the better kickoffs from today, getting them consistently at least 65 yards (5 yards deep in the end zone) with a 3.5 sec hang time. pic.twitter.com/bDnEltJRyI — Sam Hershey (@Sam45655170) May 24, 2020

* Martin went 13-for-19 on PAT attempts and 2-for-2 on field goals, including a 34-yarder, for the Spartans.

* Reed shared the kicking duties with Shull for the Barons, but he was money, going 8-for-9 on PAT attempts and 5-for-5 on field goals, including a 31-yarder.

* Shull was equally accurate for Central, going 41-for-45 on PAT boots and 4-for-4 on field goals, including a 32-yarder.

Reed and Shull — a first-team L-L League Section 2 all-star last season — combined to go 49-for-54 on PAT attempts and 9-for-9 on field goals with three touchbacks between them as the Barons, like clockwork, continued to dominate on special teams.

MORE ALL-STARS DUE BACK: Another seven L-L League honorable mention all-stars from last fall will be back to handle the kicking chores in the fall, including …

Cocalico rising senior Alex Mellinger (52-for-62 PAT, plus a 30-yard field goal in the D3 playoffs for the 5A district champs); Solanco rising junior Trent McDowell (33-for-34 PAT, 3 touchbacks); Conestoga Valley rising senior Nathan Heck (2 field goals, including a 24-yarder); Elizabethtown rising senior Cade Denlinger (two field goals, both from long distance: 44 and 47 yards); Donegal rising junior Jacob Erb (40-for-43 PAT, plus a 37-yard field goal); Ephrata rising senior Kai Mast; and Elco rising junior Reese Shuey.

