Pequea Valley, the L-L League runner-up, will be going to the PIAA playoffs for the first time in program history. But the Braves will not play for district gold.
William & Mary commit Ava Stevenson drilled six 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and the host Shamrocks rolled to a 30-12 halftime lead and beat the third-seeded Braves 58-43 in a District 3 Class 3A semifinal showdown in Camp Hill on Friday.
Abbey Leslie hit three treys and scored 13 points and Caroline Horst chipped in with 10 points for PV (21-7), which will host No. 4 Susquenita (20-6) in the third-place game on Wednesday.
Trinity, the No. 2 seed, will take on No. 1 Delone Catholic in the D3-3A title game on Thursday. Trinity topped Delone Catholic in last year's district finale.
TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77