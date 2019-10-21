Oklahoma-Texas showdown to affect Big 12, playoff races

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts looks for a receiver during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Lawrence, Kan. Hurts is featured in one of the trick plays in the videos below.

 Charlie Riedel

Every football season there a variety of creative trick plays that have stadiums buzzing. Here's a look at seven razzle-dazzle entries from this year's college football season.

Pitt special

Pitt runs what they call the Pitt Special (although, it looks a lot like the Philly Special) to score a touchdown on fourth down in the last minute of their 35-34 upset win over then No. 15 UCF on Sept. 21.

Green Wave wackiness

Tulane and Houston were tied 31-31 with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter of their Sept. 13 game. It appeared the Green Wave would take a knee and the game would go to overtime. But that is not what happened. 

After the fake kneel-down gained 18 yards, Tulane used a 53-yard TD pass to record the victory.

Texas trickery

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger gets the ball back following a handoff and lateral and throws a 25-yard TD pass to Cade Brewer. The score, which comes with 5:30 left in the third quarter, puts the Longhorns up 28-23 on Oklahoma State. UT would go on to win the game, which was Sept. 21, 36-30.

Duke devilishness

 

This trick play gives Duke a 21-3 lead vs. Virginia Tech on Sept. 27. The Blue Devils went on to win 45-10.

Rainbow Warriors' waggery

In another fake kneel-down play, Hawaii looks like it's going to end the half in victory formation before rumbling for about ? yards. The play led to a field goal and a 31-3 lead for the Rainbow warriors vs. Nevada at the half. hawaii went on to win the Sept. 28 game 54-3.

Hurts' hocus pocus

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts performs a no-you-see it, now-you-don't move with the football to avoid a defender and complete a pass during the Sooners 34-27 win over Texas in the Red River Rivalry on Oct. 12. 

Thayer Thomas' TD toss

After taking an overhand lateral from the quarterback, N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas throws a TD pass  to help the Wolfpack beat Syracuse 16-10 on Oct. 10.