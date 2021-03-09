The play drawn up coming out of the timeout was for Trey Rios.

All Cocalico’s junior sniper had to do was find an opening and squeeze off a shot in the final 3.4 seconds -- in a pressure-packed 40-40 game, with a defender draped all over him, and with a spot in the District Three Class 5A championship game hanging in the balance.

The Eagles ran coach Seth Sigman’s call to perfection, and Rios -- aptly named Trey in this instance -- canned a 3-pointer from the top of the key to beat the horn, giving Cocalico an electrifying 43-40 victory over York Suburban on Tuesday night in Denver.

“Amazing,” said Rios, who hit five 3-pointers in the game. "I knew I had three seconds, and that was enough time for me to get a shot off. I was able to get a dribble and get a shot."

And he buried the game-winner in absolute crunch time.

"That was unbelievable," Sigman said. "Did that really just happen? You're almost kind of waiting for them to wave it off. That was awesome -- and in a district semifinal game. Amazing."

Next stop for Cocalico, the No. 5 seed, is a date in the 5A finale on Thursday at No. 2 Lower Dauphin, which edged No. 3 Shippensburg 59-57 Tuesday. The Eagles (16-4) will be making their first district championship appearance since 1983 -- the year Sigman was born.

And they can thank Rios and his incredibly clutch buzzer-beater trey, which capped an intriguing fourth quarter between the Eagles and the Trojans, who bumped off top-seeded Northern York in the quarterfinals. Suburban had a 39-36 lead when Aidan Hughley scored in the paint with 3:40 to go.

That capped a quick 5-0 Trojans' clip after Rios’ 3-pointer gave Cocalico a 36-34 edge with 7:10 to play. The Eagles turned the ball over on six agonizing possessions in a row in the fourth quarter, but Augie Gerhart’s dribble-drive layup knotted the game at 40-40 with 51 seconds to go.

Gerhart had 10 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for Cocalico.

Suburban (15-5) played stall-ball to get the last shot, but Cocalico’s Carter Nuneville swooped in a made a steal on the baseline. The Eagles called a timeout with 5.7 to go and advanced the ball to mid-court and called another timeout with 3.4 ticks showing.

"We already had the call ready to go," Sigman said. "We were going to send Carter through, and we had three seconds, so we knew Trey could get a dribble or two, and it worked out. That's why we wanted to get him the shot. We knew Carter would command a lot of attention with the screens. We knew Trey could get the ball, and then it was a matter of him getting a good look."

He got it.

"I was feeling focused because I made a couple of 3's earlier in the game," Rios said. "I knew coming out of that huddle that I wanted to take that shot."

On the game-winning play, Nuneville, who scored 13 points, cleared out, taking a pair of defenders with him, leaving Rios 1-on-1 at the top of the key with Suburban’s Camden Brewer. Rios made a quick up and under dip move to shake free and he took the shot -- which was money.

Cocalico's bench erupted, bum-rushing the court and chasing Rios all the way to the other end, and into Thursday's district title game.

