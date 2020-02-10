FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, San Diego Padres' Travis Jankowski bats during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, in Surprise, Ariz. Padres outfielder Travis Jankowski will miss the first couple months of the season after breaking a bone in his right wrist while diving to catch a fly ball against Texas. Padres manager Andy Green said Tuesday, March 5, 2019, an MRI revealed the fracture and Jankowski will have surgery this week.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)