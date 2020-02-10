Spring training opens for all 30 MLB teams this week and for Travis Jankowski that means starting camp in a new location. Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad, will be vying for a spot in the Cincinnati Reds outfield.
Prior to this season, Jankowski played his entire pro career in the Padres organization after being selected by San Diego out of Stony Brook with the 44th overall pick in the 2012 draft.
So, this will be his first February in Surprise, Arizona, spring home of the Reds.
The Reds acquired Jankowski in the offseason for international bonus money, as reported by Mark Polishuk at MLBtraderumors.com
Pitchers and catchers for the Reds report Friday, while Jankowksi and the rest of the position players are scheduled to arrive Feb. 17.
Jankowski, who made his major league debut in 2015, batted .241 with an on-base percentage of .317 in 334 games (977 plate appearances).
Travis Jankowski's stats via baseball-reference.com
Jankowski's career has been limited due to injuries, He played in just 25 games for the Padres last season and 27 in 2017.
A speedster who can play all three outfield positions, Jankowski has stolen 62 bases in his career.
He will be battling nine other outfielders for a spot on the Reds roster, according to Mark Sheldon at MLB.com.