The Cincinnati Reds start their 2020 season today hosting the Detroit Tigers, and the Reds opening-day roster will include Lancaster Catholic grad Travis Jankowski.

The Reds announced Thursday that Jankowski had made the team. It will be the outfielder's debut with the Reds after eight seasons in the San Diego Padres system, including five years in the majors.

Travis Jankowski's stats via baseball-reference.com

Known for his speed, Jankowski recorded stolen 62 bases in 84 attempts with the Padres.

Here's Jankowski hitting a go-ahead RBI single against the Tigers in the Reds exhibition game Wednesday.