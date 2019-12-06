The 2019-20 indoor track and field season is scheduled to begin with meets this weekend. Garden Spot and Manheim Central are among the teams set to compete in Saturday's invitational at Ursinus.
Here's a quick look at some of the highlights of the indoor track and field schedule for Lancaster-Lebanon League athletes.
Close to Home
Some of the area's top track and field athletes are set to descend on Lancaster County when Franklin & Marshall hosts a pair of high school meets scheduled for Dec. 28 and Jan. 26.
Lebanon Valley College is also scheduled to host its annual high school meet Jan. 11.
Carnival Rush
In one of the season's marquee events, the PTFCA Carnival, scheduled for Feb. 25 at Lehigh, gives athletes a tune-up before the state championships. Last season's carnival was a showcase for the L-L League's distance runners. Two returning athletes authored first-place finishes, as Cedar Crest's Gwyneth Young won the girls 3,000-meter run and Ephrata's Tyler Shue took gold in the boys 800-meter run.
State College Stage
Penn State serves as center stage for some of the indoor season's top events. The Jan. 18 Kevin Dare Invitational is one of the premier mid-season meets, and the Pennsylvania portion of the schedule culminates with the PTFCA indoor state championships scheduled for March 1. Last season, L-L League athletes captured six state titles.
Away from PA
The Armory in New York City is one of the nation's most prestigious track and field venues, and it's set to host several meets with high school events during the indoor season, including the Feb. 2 Millrose Games, where Manheim Township's Sydney Horn cleared 12 feet, 9.5 inches in the pole vault last season, and the New Balance Nationals scheduled for March 13-15.