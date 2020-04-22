Manheim Township graduate Shaun Fedor, now a freshman at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference men’s golf Athlete and Freshman of the Year, the conference announced Tuesday.

Fedor won the PSAC individual championship at Hershey Country Club in October, birdieing the final hole of regulation to reach a sudden-death playoff with Owen Elliott of Shepherd and Chris Warner of West Chester. Fedor won the playoff with a par on the first extra hole.

Fedor had four top 10 finishes in five events, compiled a 74.91 scoring average and finished the fall season ranked second in NCAA Division II in the Atlantic Region according to GolfStat.

Fedor is the first golfer to be named PSAC Athlete and Freshman of the Year in golf in 15 years. He won the Lanco Match Play title last summer, and tied for second in the Lanco Open.

Fedor won the Lancaster-Lebanon League title as a Township senior in the fall of 2018.

IUP won the PSAC team title for the 29th time, and finished the fall as the top-ranked team in the Atlantic Region.