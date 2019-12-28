Playing Conestoga Valley for the second time in 16 days was worrisome for Penn Manor boys basketball coach Larry Bellew when the teams squared off again in Saturday's Solanco Holiday Tournament title game.
Of course, with a player the likes of Ethan Hine at the ready, perhaps the coach didn't need to be concerned.
Hine scored 27 points in three quarters of work and watched the entire fourth from the bench with the rest of the Comets’ starters as Penn Manor repeated as Solanco champs behind a 60-47 victory.
“It makes you look smart. It doesn't take any coaching of him getting to an open spot, our guy finding him and he makes the shot,” Bellew said of Hine. “This was certainly one of those nights where the rim is as big as a bucket and everything you throw up finds a way to go through it. When he shot tonight, he didn't hit the rim, it was center of the cotton.”
With his combined 44 points in two nights, Hine was selected as tournament MVP. He nailed seven 3-pointers on Saturday, four in the third quarter.
He followed a Jiel Echevarria layup with a 3-pointer and the next time down the floor banked in a fallaway jumper for two. Jaden Matias contributed two free throws before Hine struck again from long range — twice. Hine capped an 18-8 Comets run with a three to close out the quarter with a 52-30 lead.
The heroics came a little more than two weeks after Penn Manor beat the Buckskins 52-39.
“We tried to stick to the game plan we used the first time we played them and tried to do the same thing tonight,” Hine said. “Whenever I am open, I don't really think about it, I just let it go.”
“They tried to do a couple different things to him and we had some different things in our package to try and get him looks,” Bellew added. “And when he's that hot, you just keep running stuff.”
The Comets, who improved to 7-2 overall, scored the first nine points of the game, in the opening two and a half minutes.
However, Conestoga Valley (2-7) validated Bellew's concerns by answering with a 9-2 run before Hine ended the first with an NBA-length 3-pointer.
“The last time we played them I think they were 5-for-19ish from 3,” he said. “They are a good shooting team and when they get their feet under them, they are going to go in. So the law of averages says that if they shot 20 percent, they might shoot 50 percent the next time.”
Austin Wertz led Conestoga Valley with 12.
Considering the team's youth, it's hard to imagine things going much better for Manheim Central than it did in the second half of the consolation game against the host Golden Mules.
With points from five different players, the Barons scored 12 straight to open the fourth quarter and rolled to a 62-41 victory.
“We executed. That's the key,” Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher said. “The second half we waited for things to develop and we used our defense to really get us over the hump.”
Sophomore Judd Novak led all scorers with 15 points and Cam Eberly added 14 for Manheim Central, which improved to 4-6 overall.
Wyatt Becker beat the third-quarter buzzer with his baseline drive, starting a 14-0, 18-2 Barons run. Becker opened the fourth period with a pair of free throws, Eberly knocked down a bucket, Logan Shull nailed a 3-pointer, Novak a layup and freshman Trey Grube ended the blitz with a trey.
Austin Woods had 12 points to lead Solanco (2-7).