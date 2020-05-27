Tournament golf in 2020 won’t look and feel quite the same as it ever has in the past.

The consensus on that from top players is: "Let me at it."

“I don’t care, as long as I get to play,’’ Connor Sheehan, the 2019 Lancaster County Golf Association player of the year, said Wednesday.

“I’ll play in anything they let me play in,’’ said Chris Fieger, the Lanco Player of the year in 2018, ’16, ’14 and ’14.

Sheehan, a Solanco product who also graduated from Millersville last year, won the Lanco Amateur and Open last summer. He says he’s playing as well as ever.

He had planned an ambitious summer. The Pennsylvania Open, set for Aug. 10-12 at venerable Oakmont, is still on, so Sheehan will try to qualify for that. He also plans a full schedule of Lanco events.

U.S. Open qualifying had also been on Sheehan’s docket, but the Open has been pushed back to November, with no qualifying.

In place of that, sort of, Sheehan said he’ll take a shot at qualifying for the PGA Tour Travelers Championship, June 25-28 near Hartford, Connecticut.

Making that field, for an amateur like Sheehan, will involve two qualifiers, one June 17 and another June 22.

“I’m still hitting it really well,’’ Sheehan said. “I figure, why not?”

Feiger won the Golf Association of Philadelphia senior amateur last summer. He qualified for, and reached the match-play portion of, the U.S. Senior Amateur.

He was thus qualified to play in some big stuff this year, some of which now won’t happen. One of those was a gut punch — he was going to play in the British Senior Amateur, originally scheduled for late July at Royal Cinque Ports in England.

It’s still on, pushed back to Sept. 23-25, but in one of the parts of the world hardest-hit by the coronavirus. He’s staying home.

“I was going to take my wife, make a vacation of it,’’ Fieger said. “Now, who knows what’s going to be happening over there?

Locally, the Lanco Amateur will be played at Tanglewood Manor on June 19-20. One of the Golf Association of Philadelphia’s biggest events, the Philadelphia Amateur, is scheduled for the same week at Lancaster Country Club.

The Philly Am has changed format due to the pandemic. There will be no qualifiers. The field will consist of exempt players plus the lowest handicaps among entered non-exempt players.

That group will play 18 holes of stroke play June 15, after which the low 32 scores will advance to match play June 16-17. The 36-hole final will be played June 20, the same day as the final round of the Lanco Amateur.