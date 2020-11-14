From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Here are three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 9 games:

1. It looked for a while there like Friday’s Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Elco D3-4A title game was going to be a field goal fest. At halftime, the Raiders had a 3-0 lead. By the end of the third quarter — two more field goals later — the Pioneers were up 6-3, as the league’s two top-ranked defenses took turns teeing off on each other, making sacks and forcing turnovers. And then … and then, well, L-S QB Sean McTaggart did what L-S QB Sean McTaggart has been doing here recently: The Pioneers’ senior signal-caller fired a pair of fourth-quarter TD passes, and L-S poured it on late for a 20-3 victory over Elco for the program’s third D3 crown — and second in a row, successfully defending their 2019 title. This one was different; just two games in the bracket, the semifinals and Friday’s championship game. No Bishop McDevitt. No Berks Catholic. But a ton of Elco, which made the Pioneers earn every centimeter, especially in the first half, when the Raiders amassed four turnovers on downs, scooped up a couple of fumbles and kept L-S off the scoreboard — which nobody has done this season. The game turned early in the third quarter when the Pioneers — playing inspired ball after a halftime bull session — quickly forced a three-and-out, got the ball, and put together back-to-back scoring drives. They settled for Andrew Reidenbaugh field goals both times, but L-S had the lead, and momentum. McTaggart, who went 2 for 7 in the first half, finally started clicking after the break, hitting Beau Heyser for 48 yards. Then Ian Herr for completions of 41, 27 and 44 yards. Then Heyser for a 17-yard TD. And then the game-icer, a 72-yard catch-and-run TD to Austin Stoltzfus. Meanwhile, the Pioneers’ D feasted on three fumble recoveries — pick-ups by Nick Del Grande and Alex Knapp led directly to points — improved to 9-0, raised the district gold trophy, and set up next week’s PIAA Class 4A state semifinal showdown against Jersey Shore. The D4 champ Bulldogs beat D2 champ Crestwood 26-14 in a state sub-regional game on Friday, and they’ll get the Pioneers next. Plenty of previews of that tilt coming up soon. Stay tuned.

1A. Enormous hat-tip to Elco, which had one of its best seasons in program history. There was the Raiders’ first outright section championship — they had shared five crowns previously — and an undefeated regular-season run. Plus a D3-4A semifinal win for the team’s second trip to a district championship game. And Elco scared the living daylights out of L-S, making the Pioneers dig deep after a rare scoreless first half. Yes, some pretty awesome seniors are going to walk out of the Raiders’ program — like all-state QB-DB Braden Bohannon, to name one — but coach Bob Miller has a really awesome thing happening in Myerstown. This was Elco’s third trip in a row to the district tournament. There’s a nice nucleus to build around due back. And there is an unwavering, winning culture around the Raiders’ program like never before. This was a fun bunch. And you can bet they’ll be back for another ride next fall.

2. What a difference eight games make. Ask CV soph QB Macoy Kneisley. Way back in mid-September — which seems like an eternity ago, doesn’t it? — he made his varsity debut at Warwick, and the Warriors’ gnarly defense picked him off three times in a 41-0 win. Fast forward to Friday night, and the Bucks’ rookie QB hit that magic No. 3 number again. Only this time it was touchdown passes: Kneisley flipped three TD tosses — two to Zach Fisher and one to Jaiyell Plowden — in CV’s 21-7 win over Daniel Boone. The Bucks went from a wonky 1-2 start to a 6-2 finish, and Friday’s W over the Blazers was CV’s fifth in a row, the Bucks’ longest winning streak since a 9-gamer back in 2006. Kneisley hits the offseason with a ton of confidence. CV must replace some talented skill kids, yes. But they’ll have an experienced triggerman back to run the O next fall.

3. Penn Manor QB Luke Braas needed four passing yards on Friday to eclipse the 1,000-yard air mark this fall. And he got those — quickly — and a bunch more. The Comets’ senior gunslinger went up top for 261 yards, including a 37-yard TD toss to Hunter Hoffman, who had a 116-yard receiving night for Penn Manor, which handed McCaskey its 26th loss in a row, and second straight shutout L to finish the season. The Comets, who twice missed time this fall because of coronavirus issues around the county, went 2-1 down the stretch for a fast finish.

