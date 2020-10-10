From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Here are three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 4 games:

1. It’s time to sit up straight and start paying attention to Solanco. Seriously, do it. The Golden Mules proved that those Section 2 victories over Elizabethtown and (especially) Cocalico were no fluke, when Solanco marched into the hallowed ground of Elden Rettew Field at Manheim Central on Friday night and beat the Barons 42-35 in Central’s home opener. And no, I don’t know the last time Central lost three varsity tackle football games in a row. At least not off the top of my head, and not at my fingertips. But I’ll look. Anyway … that’s three wins in a row for Solanco, which beat Central for the first time since 2007, and remained in a first-place tie atop the Section 2 charts with Warwick, which waffled Elizabethtown 50-9 to remain unbeaten. As luck would have it — thank you, Mr. Schedulemaker — next Friday, Warwick is at Solanco for a juicy first-place showdown. Skipper Tony Cox and Mules are getting it done like they usually do: On the ground, behind a powerful Flexbone attack with a vet O-line. Newbie QB Mason St. Clair has been making all of the right reads, like Friday, when he had three TD keepers and a TD pass vs. the Barons, as the Mules pounded out 339 rushing yards in all against Central, which has had issues stopping the run so far this fall. Are we surprised Warwick is 4-0 and in first place? Nope. Are we surprised Solanco is right there tied on the 1-line with the Warriors? Little bit, considering who the Mules have had to go through to get there. But here they are. And they can make another statement next week against rampaging Warwick. Circle it.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

BONUS NUGGET: Annville-Cleona, which had its Week 4 game on Friday postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests at Pequea Valley, found a game; the Little Dutchmen (1-2) will welcome James Buchanan (0-1) on Monday at 5 p.m. The A-C/PV Section 4 game will now be played Nov. 6. JB is at A-C for a nonleague tilt on Monday — with rain in the forecast.

2. The league does not hand out an overall MVP award, but if it did, Elco’s Braden Bohannon would surely be on the short list of finalists. What the Raiders’ senior standout did Friday in Elco’s clutch 22-19 win at Octorara was nothing short of jaw-dropping: 35 keepers for 279 rushing yards with three TD runs, including an electrifying 67-yard bolt, plus the go-ahead 3-yard keeper in the fourth quarter. And on defense, the all-state safety picked off not one, not two, but three passes, including the game-icing pilfer with 48 seconds to go, as the Raiders improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2009, and took over sole possession of first place in the Section 4 hunt. Octorara played a whale of a game, but Bohannon’s three picks — not to mention his lights-out rushing effort — were the difference. With Bohannon piloting the ship, Elco now has a very legit shot to run the table; coach Bob Miller and his Raiders finish up at Northern Lebanon, home with Columbia and at Donegal in the crossover game. They’re in the driver’s seat for their first section championship since 2000, and if they can keep on keeping on, Elco should — should — earn a spot in the D3-4A playoffs for the third year in a row. You still have to play the games. And the way Bohannon is going, there’s no way I’m betting against Elco through the rest of the regular season. … One more Bohannon nugget for you: He recently joined the 3,000-yard rushing club; after his 279-yard performance against Octorara, Bohannon is up to 3,376 career rushing yards.

3. There are two new members in the 5,000-yard passing club, after Lebanon senior Isaiah Rodriguez and Warwick senior Joey McCracken both cracked that plateau on Friday. Two quarterbacks hitting the same major milestone on the same night: Definitely a cool thing for the league, and for those gentlemen and their programs. They’ve joined quite the list of signal-callers; coming into Friday’s games, just 25 L-L quarterbacks had 5,000-plus passing yards since the inception of the league back in 1972. Only six of those guys have 7,000-plus air yards: Lancaster Catholic’s Kyle Smith (8,837), Manheim Central’s Evan Simon (8,078), Lampeter-Strasburg’s Bear Shank (8,013), Conestoga Valley’s Grant Stoltzfus (7,237), Manheim Township’s Pat Bostick (7,260) and Wilson’s Chad Henne (7,071). … McCracken is the first QB from Warwick to do it; Rodriguez is the fourth QB from Lebanon to join 5-grand club, along with James Capello (5,996), Alex Trautman (5,581) and Mark Pyles (5,279). Now Rodriguez and McCracken have their names etched on this very special list, which is a who’s-who of L-L League signal-calling royalty. The complete 5,000-yard list is here.

