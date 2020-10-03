From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Here are three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 3 games:

1. Go crazy, New Holland. You deserve it. It had been a while since Garden Spot won an L-L League varsity tackle football game: Oct. 6, 2017 to be exact. The Spartans hosted backyard rival Ephrata that night, and Garden Spot picked up a 49-7 win. The Spartans went on to drop their final four games that season, then had back-to-back 0-10 campaigns in 2018 and 2019 before a 0-2 getaway this fall. That’s all water under the bridge now after Friday’s result: Garden Spot 28, Donegal 7. In New Holland. And against an Indians’ bunch that came to town with a 2-0 record and a power-packed offense. But finally, after 26 head-scratching, teeth-pulling, mind-numbing L’s in a row, the Spartans finally got a W on Friday night. Good for those guys. We’ve been down to New Holland a couple of times during this streak to drop in the Spartans, and they practice just as hard and put in just as much time as everyone else. There was some dumb luck mixed in there — Garden Spot had several second-half leads last year, for instance, but couldn’t hold on — and that stuff kind of snowballs when you’re not going good. It happens. But skipper Matt Zamperini, back for his second stint with the team, never stops coaching up his troops. And Friday night, it finally happened. After three agonizing years and a lot of heartbreak, the Spartans finished the job and got a dub. And that’s a really big deal to Sparty Nation. So let them enjoy it. Garden Spot will go for two wins in a row next Friday at Lebanon. The Spartans’ last two-game winning streak? It’s been a while: Sept. 16 and Sept. 23 back in 2016, when Garden Spot beat Spring Grove (35-13) and Solanco (54-31) in back-to-back weeks.

2. Go crazy, Quarryville. You deserve it. Not many teams out there were hotter than Cocalico coming into the Week 3 tilts. The Eagles headed to Solanco on Friday featuring the top-ranked rushing offense in the league, and they boasted the league’s top rusher in Anthony Bourassa, who arguably was the L-L’s MVP over the season’s first two weeks. Solanco had other ideas: Golden Mules 24, Eagles 22. How about that? Solanco had that tricky Week 1 assignment vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, and the Pioneers rode into town, piled up 43 points, hoisted the Milk Jug trophy and hit the bus back to Lampeter. But Solanco snapped back immediately with a momentum-building 29-22 win over Elizabethtown last week. The Mules needed that one with rampaging Cocalico coming to Quarryville for a Week 3 first-place showdown game. And skipper Tony Cox and Solanco won it, knocking the Eagles out of first place, while remaining on the 1-line in Section 2 with Warwick. So how did Solanco do it? For starters, the Mules’ defense held the Eagles to 142 rushing yards. And they bottled up Bourassa, holding him to just 39 stripes — a far cry from last week’s 256-yard, 2-TD demolition effort against Manheim Central. Solanco also played keep-away, chewing up big portions of the clock, and using their own powerful ground attack to move the chains, as a pair of Flexbone offenses squared off in the southern end. Trent McDowell’s 38-yard field goal gave the Mules some breathing room with 3:34 to play — he’s another in a long line of the league’s talented special teams’ kids, by the way — and Solanco slayed the reigning D3-4A champs, who were coming off back-to-back high-flying victories, including last week’s 35-19 triumph over rival Manheim Central. Raise your hand if you had Solanco at 2-0 and atop the Section 2 race. … FYI: Warwick at Solanco is Oct. 16. And this: Solanco played its first three games at home, so the Mules haven’t had to pack snacks and climb on a bus yet. Solanco finally hits the road next week to … Manheim Central, which will have a bone to pick with someone coming off consecutive setbacks to Cocalico and Warwick.

3. It has not been an easy month for Conestoga Valley. Back on Sept. 11, the Buckskins were informed that they had to cease and desist pigskin practice because of positive coronavirus tests in the school district. That meant no scrimmage on Sept. 12 vs. L-S. And that meant no Week 1 game against Daniel Boone. Just online classes at home, Zoom meetings, and staying fit in the backyard. That also meant kicking off some rust in their opener last weekend against powerful Warwick, which rolled CV 41-0. Not exactly the momentum the Bucks were looking for Friday, when Elizabethtown came to Witmer. But CV, which arguably has had to deal with more off-field stuff than anyone else in the league to date, rode its rookie sophomore QB and its revamped offensive line, turned the Bears over — gulp — six times, and Spencer Gehman returned a pick 27 yards for a defensive score in the Bucks’ grind-it-out, no-frills 10-7 victory over E-town. There’s nothing in the manual about every victory having to be a work of art. And this one was no Picasso. But a win is a win is a win. And for CV’s program, which had to quarantine and face real-world issues head-on, this was a sweet victory to savor for coach Gerad Novak and his Bucks.

