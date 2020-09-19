From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

Here are three top takeaways from Friday’s Week 1 games:

1. Lampeter-Strasburg is good. Like, really good. The Pioneers, back at it after winning the District 3 Class 4A gold trophy last fall, appear even bigger, stronger, faster and more imposing than the group that went to the PIAA state semifinals last season. I know, I know, it was one game. But what a game: L-S forced five turnovers — three picks and two fumbles — and scored touchdowns off of all five takeaways, including Conner Nolt’s 74-yard pick-6. You remember Nolt: He’s the kid who stepped in for injured QB Sean McTaggart and helped the Pioneers win D3 gold in 2019. You should see him now: After an offseason of lifting, Nolt has bulked up and he earned a spot at outside ‘backer, where he made a pair of picks Friday. McTaggart’s comeback was clean: 7 for 12 for 117 yards with two TD passes — a 21-yard dart to Ian Herr and an on-the-money 26-yard deep slant to Austin Stoltzfus — plus a pair of TD keepers, as he picked up right where he left off in his breakout sophomore season. Bottom line: L-S has weapons all over the place, on both sides of the ball. Even the Pioneers’ kicker — imposing interior lineman stud Parker Owens — was drilling touchbacks and making PAT boots.

2. No Joey McCracken but still a victory for Warwick, which stepped on the gas pedal for a 43-13 dub over pesky Penn Manor. McCracken did not get the thumbs-up to play Friday, as he continues to rehab from the knee injury he suffered last winter during basketball season. We’ll see if McCracken gets back in there next Saturday, when the Warriors welcome Conestoga Valley for their Section 2 lid-lifter. As for the Penn Manor game, soph Jack Reed took snaps and had some success: 12 for 23 for 192 yards, including a 37-yard TD lob to Cincy recruit Caleb Schmitz. Like L-S, Warwick has some really big expectations, and a lot of bull’s-eyes. They’re both 1-0 after putting up 40-plus points Friday — the Warriors without their 2,900-yard all-state passer.

3. Tip of the cap to Columbia, which KO’d Lancaster Catholic 19-14. You know, I spent about half an hour last week trying to find the last time the Crimson Tide topped the Crusaders, and I couldn’t find it. It’s been at least 17 years — and there were a few years in there when Catholic was playing up in Section 1 or Section 2. Still, it had been quite a while since Columbia conquered Catholic, and the Tide finally did it Friday. That should get everyone’s attention in Section 4, right? The team a lot of us have circled to win Section 4 also picked up a nifty opening-night win: Elco edged Ephrata — a Section 3 contender — by a 28-27 count on a mega-interesting Night 1 around the league, which also saw:

* Manheim Township had its 14-game regular-season unbeaten snapped after La Salle College picked up a 35-27 victory in Neffsville.

* Manheim Central picked up its 25th regular-season win in a row, a 41-6 triumph over Cedar Crest.

* Hempfield dropped an OT heartbreaker, 41-34 against Exeter, in coach George Eager’s debut. Catholic rookie Chris Maiorino also fell in his debut, while new Cocalico coach Bryan Strohl and new Lebanon skipper Frank Isenberg earned victories in their debuts.

* Never like talking about losing streaks but … Garden Spot fell to Cocalico, making it 25 losses in a row for the Spartans; Pequea Valley put up a heck of a fight before falling to Pottsville Nativity BVM, for the Braves’ 21st setback in a row; and McCaskey fell to Elizabethtown for the Red Tornado’s 18th consecutive loss. ... They'll all try and stop those skids next week: Garden Spot is at Ephrata; Pequea Valley will host Northern Lebanon; and McCaskey will welcome Cedar Crest.

* Elco’s win over Ephrata, by the way, snapped the Mounts’ modest 4-game regular-season unbeaten streak. The Raiders were also the last team to beat Ephrata last season, before the Mounts had a fast finish.

AND THIS: Without looking too far ahead, there are some mega games next Friday, like — Wilson (0-1) at Manheim Township (0-1), Manheim Central (1-0) at Cocalico (1-0) and L-S (1-0) at Lebanon (1-0). Odd to see both Wilson and Township at 0-1 — and the Bulldogs will anxiously await word on QB Kaleb Brown, who left Friday's opener vs. Governor Mifflin with an injury. We'll start chipping away at the Week 2 previews soon. Stay tuned.

PICKS: 11-3 in Week 1. I whiffed on Ephrata, Manheim Township and Lancaster Catholic.

