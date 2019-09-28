From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three quick takeaways from Friday’s Week 6 action:

1. Have a night, Anthony Ivey. Manheim Township’s sophomore wideout had a snazzy breakout ninth-grade season last fall, coming up some key special teams plays and receptions, when the Blue Streaks won 10 games, shared the Section 1 championship and went to the D3-6A semifinals. Ivey’s sophomore season hit a snag when he hurt himself before the season opener, and he spent the first five weeks watching from the sideline. Coach Mark Evans said Ivey was able to participate in some practices, so when he was cleared to play Friday at Wilson, he was ready (and raring) to go. And what a season debut for the 6-1, 175-pounder: Ivey caught eight passes for an L-L League single-game record 292 yards in the Streaks’ 30-14 win. The 292 yards snapped Trey Glass’ 260-yard receiving effort, set just last year against … Wilson. Ivey had 280 yards at half, including a 2-yard gainer. In the second half, his first catch went for minus-4 yards, and his 16-yard reception in the fourth quarter put him at 292 yards — just shy of the magical 300-yard number. The state record is 355 yards, set by Colin Read from DuBois in 2015. Opposing defensive backs beware: Ivey is back. He’s healthy. And he’s tough to cover.

FYI: Township (6-0) at Warwick (6-0) in Lititz next Friday.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Make that 20 L-L League Section 2 victories in a row for Manheim Central, which fended off rival Cocalico 46-43 in another instant-classic clash between the Barons and the Eagles. Our LNP tab preview cover boys, Central’s Evan Simon and Cocalico’s Noah Palm, both had big games: Simon accounted for five touchdowns — three passing and two on keepers — and Palm had a TD throw and three TD keepers. Will Central and Cocalico meet again in the D3-5A playoffs later for the fourth year in a row? A lot of L-L League fans would love to see that.

3. The Section 3 race is dynamite. Donegal, compliments of a 28-13 win over Octorara, remained alone in first place. But the Indians (5-0 league) have company: Lancaster Catholic (which edged Annville-Cleona 31-24) and Lebanon (which outlasted Columbia 42-36 in OT) are both 4-1, and very much on Donegal’s heels. Next Friday, Donegal hosts Elco, which has won three games in a row; Lebanon is at Northern Lebanon, which snapped its 9-game losing streak with a 36-14 W over Pequea Valley; and Lancaster Catholic is at Octorara, which has given everyone fits this season.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

FYI: 10-2 with the Week 6 picks; now 63-17 overall.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage