First and foremost, apologies to Lampeter-Strasburg, and particularly junior QB Sean McTaggart, who, as we found out last week, will miss the season with a knee injury. In my haste to Tweet out blurbs about all the games on Friday night, I didn’t exactly choose the best words to leadoff the Tweet about the Pioneers’ 35-0 victory over Penn Manor. I certainly meant no harm, and I definitely started typing before I thought about it. So big, big apologies to Sean and the Pioneers. My bad, for sure, on that one. Won’t happen again. And all the best to Mr. McTaggart with his rehab. We’re anxious to see him back on the field in 2020.

1. An instant-classic in Lebanon’s 14-9 victory over Elco in the Section 3 opener for both of those clubs, as the Cedars scored with five seconds left to win it. Whew. The game-winner: Isaiah Rodriguez flipped a 13-yard TD toss to Andrew Bowers, as Lebanon completed the comeback and stunned the Raiders, who dipped to 0-2, both in heartbreaking fashion. Last week, Elco rallied valiantly, but fell at Susquenita when the Raiders’ potential game-tying 2-point conversion play with time running out came up literally inches short for a 21-19 setback. Friday, Lebanon got some revenge for last year’s 7-6 squeaker loss against Elco, winning it with time running out. Amazing.

2. What a start for Wilson, right? One week after picking off reigning D3-6A runner-up Central Dauphin, the Bulldogs dismantled backyard rival Governor Mifflin by a 61-14 count. Plenty of heroes to go around for Wilson, including Avanti Lockhart, who scored the first three touchdowns of the game, with two runs and a catch from Kaleb Brown, who also tossed a pair of TD strikes to Brady Gibble. Wilson gouged out 453 total yards and held Governor Mifflin’s rugged rushing attack to just 4.0 yards per carry, and led 61-0 before the Mustangs got on the board twice in the fourth quarter. A simply sizzling start for the Bulldogs, which probably isn’t great news to the Section 1 contingent.

3. Here’s another 2-0 team turning some heads: Cedar Crest. The Falcons, after beating rival Lebanon 28-6 in the Cedar Bowl last week, cruised to a 35-0 lead on the way to a 42-13 triumph over Hershey for a 2-0 getaway. Cedar Crest piled up 234 rushing yards — and 382 total yards — and RB Tyler Cruz did a ton of damage with four TD runs, including a 23-yarder to get the scoring started on Friday. With a gnarly Section 1 slate coming quickly, this fast start was just what the doctor ordered for coach Rob Wildasin and his squad.

Tons more coming soon about the Week 2 games, including stats, top performances and helmet-sticker winners. Stay tuned.

