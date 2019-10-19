From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three quick takeaways from Friday’s Week 9 games:

1. TIE-CLINCHERS

* Manheim Township dropped McCaskey 71-0 to clinch no worse than a tie for the Section 1 championship. The Blue Streaks win it outright with a win next Friday at home vs. uber rival Hempfield. This is Township’s third crown in a row — outright in 2017, tri-title last year with Warwick and Wilson — and the program’s ninth L-L League championship, shared or outright. Wilson is alone in second place, and needs a win at home against McCaskey, and for Hempfield to trip up Township to force a tie for the title.

* Manheim Central sailed past Garden Spot 63-13 to clinch no worse than a tie for the Section 2 championship. The Barons win it outright with a win next Friday at Solanco. This is Central’s fifth crown in a row and — gulp — 26th L-L League championship, shared or outright. That’s one behind Wilson, which owns a league-best 27 titles. Cocalico is alone in second place, and needs a win at home vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, and for Solanco to knock off Central to force a tie for the title.

* Lancaster Catholic blanked Donegal 32-0 to clinch no worse than a tie for the Section 3 championship. The Crusaders win it outright with a victory next Friday at home vs. winless Pequea Valley. This is Catholic’s second title in a row and 11th in program history, shared or outright. Elco and Lebanon are tied for second place. The Raiders host Columbia and the Cedars are at Annville-Cleona in Week 10, and they need wins, and for Pequea Valley to upset Catholic to force a tie for the title.

2. HE’S NO. 3

Manheim Central senior QB Evan Simon passed for 224 yards on Friday in the Barons’ 63-13 triumph over Garden Spot. That gives the Rutgers commit 7,297 career passing yards, good for No. 3 in L-L League history. Simon came into the game at No. 5 on the list, and he proceeded to pass Manheim Township grad Pat Bostick and Conestoga Valley grad Grant Stoltzfus on the list. With one regular season game (at Solanco) and at least one District 3 Class 5A playoff game to go, Simon needs 703 passing yards to hit 8,000; Lancaster Catholic grad Kyle Smith (8,454) and L-S grad Bear Shank (8,013) are the only two quarterbacks now ahead of Simon on the list.

3. MORE MILESTONES

Manheim Township senior QB Harrison Kirk joined the 4,000-yard passing club. … Warwick junior QB Joey McCracken joined the 4,000-yard passing club. … Ephrata senior QB Caden Keefer joined the 3,000-yard passing club. … Columbia senior receiver Ryan Redding snagged his 100th career reception. … Cocalico QB Noah Palm eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for this season, his second 1,000-yard rushing season in a row for the Eagles. It was quite the milestone night around the L-L League.

