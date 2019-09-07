From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Three quick, off-the-cuff takeaways from Friday night’s Week 3 games:

1. Simply must start with Warwick. What a night for the Warriors, who toppled Manheim Central 37-7 before a packed house in Lititz. It was Warwick’s first win over Central since 1983 — a 14-0 Warriors’ victory — and Warwick snapped a 23-game losing skid against the Barons in the process. Meanwhile, Central saw its snazzy 27-game regular-season unbeaten streak come to a halt. It was the Barons’ first regular-season loss since Sept. 30, 2016 against Cocalico, 28-24 in Manheim. Tons of momentum for Warwick (3-0) heading into next Friday’s Section 1 opener at Hempfield (1-2). For Central, well, it will be out of the frying pan and into the fire, when the Barons (2-1) go to Wilson (3-0) next Friday for the L-L League-mandated Section 1 vs. Section 2 crossover clash. Plenty more about that Bulldogs-Barons matchup — and more Warwick-Central wrap-up chat, I'm sure — coming soon.

2. Two gut-check, game-winning field goals on Friday night. Drama! Cedar Crest’s Jack Beasley booted a 38-yard field goal with 50 seconds to go, giving the Falcons a thrilling, come-from-behind 17-14 win at York. The Bearcats led that game 14-0 before Cedar Crest rallied valiantly and improved to 3-0. And Manheim Township’s Jackson Wright delivered in the clutch, drilling a 27-yard field goal with 1:09 to play, giving the Blue Streaks a riveting 10-7 W over Central Dauphin. It was sweet redemption for Wright, who had two field-goal attempts blocked earlier in the game by the Rams. But Wright got the last laugh, and Township improved to 3-0.

3. Have a night, Ephrata. The Mountaineers piled up 643 yards of total offense, Caden Keefer passed for 300-plus yards, and Miracle Wratto rushed for three touchdowns, including a 73-yard scoring jaunt, in Ephrata’s high-flying, scoreboard-popping 58-26 win over Annville-Cleona. That’s two wins in a row for the Mounts, who joined Donegal, Lancaster Catholic and Lebanon atop the Section 3 standings. And next week, Ephrata is at Catholic for a first-place showdown. Hang a star next to that one.

FYI: 10-6 with the Friday picks. Meh.

Friendly reminder: A pair of nonleague games on Saturday's schedule, with Lampeter-Strasburg visiting West York and McCaskey traveling to Reading. Both of those game begin at 1 p.m.

