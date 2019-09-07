Warwick vs Manheim central-LL Football
Warwick takes the field against Manheim Central on Grosh Field at Warwick High School Friday September 6, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

Three quick, off-the-cuff takeaways from Friday night’s Week 3 games:

1. Simply must start with Warwick. What a night for the Warriors, who toppled Manheim Central 37-7 before a packed house in Lititz. It was Warwick’s first win over Central since 1983 — a 14-0 Warriors’ victory — and Warwick snapped a 23-game losing skid against the Barons in the process. Meanwhile, Central saw its snazzy 27-game regular-season unbeaten streak come to a halt. It was the Barons’ first regular-season loss since Sept. 30, 2016 against Cocalico, 28-24 in Manheim. Tons of momentum for Warwick (3-0) heading into next Friday’s Section 1 opener at Hempfield (1-2). For Central, well, it will be out of the frying pan and into the fire, when the Barons (2-1) go to Wilson (3-0) next Friday for the L-L League-mandated Section 1 vs. Section 2 crossover clash. Plenty more about that Bulldogs-Barons matchup — and more Warwick-Central wrap-up chat, I'm sure — coming soon.

2. Two gut-check, game-winning field goals on Friday night. Drama! Cedar Crest’s Jack Beasley booted a 38-yard field goal with 50 seconds to go, giving the Falcons a thrilling, come-from-behind 17-14 win at York. The Bearcats led that game 14-0 before Cedar Crest rallied valiantly and improved to 3-0. And Manheim Township’s Jackson Wright delivered in the clutch, drilling a 27-yard field goal with 1:09 to play, giving the Blue Streaks a riveting 10-7 W over Central Dauphin. It was sweet redemption for Wright, who had two field-goal attempts blocked earlier in the game by the Rams. But Wright got the last laugh, and Township improved to 3-0.

3. Have a night, Ephrata. The Mountaineers piled up 643 yards of total offense, Caden Keefer passed for 300-plus yards, and Miracle Wratto rushed for three touchdowns, including a 73-yard scoring jaunt, in Ephrata’s high-flying, scoreboard-popping 58-26 win over Annville-Cleona. That’s two wins in a row for the Mounts, who joined Donegal, Lancaster Catholic and Lebanon atop the Section 3 standings. And next week, Ephrata is at Catholic for a first-place showdown. Hang a star next to that one.

FYI: 10-6 with the Friday picks. Meh.

Friendly reminder: A pair of nonleague games on Saturday's schedule, with Lampeter-Strasburg visiting West York and McCaskey traveling to Reading. Both of those game begin at 1 p.m.

